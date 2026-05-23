Sharing the road with commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) demands extra caution. Due to their size, trucks and buses have significant blind spots, reduced maneuverability, and longer stopping distances, making driver awareness, patience, and responsible decision-making essential to maintaining a safe transportation system.

Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon commented “We are pleased to partner with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and others to reinforce the importance of sharing the road safely with commercial vehicles as well as other vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Here are some tips that can help you safely share the road with commercial vehicles and avoid those dangerous accidents that can cause vehicle damage or worse, personal injury or death.

Blind Spots: Commercial Vehicles have blind spots on all sides so avoid lingering

Passing Safely: Always pass trucks on the left side and do so quickly and cautiously. Never pass on the right or remain beside a truck for extended periods, as sudden lane changes or wide turns can create hazards.

Lighting and Visibility: Avoid using high beams when behind or passing a truck at night, as bright lights can temporarily blind the driver.

DDS has worked tirelessly to make obtaining a commercial vehicle license a smoother process by expanding testing locations including third-party testers. In early Summer, all DDS locations will be transitioned to the modernized testing procedure. This Federally approved program ensures that CDL applicants are tested thoroughly on the most common safety hazards.

For more information on driver licensing and testing including the digital license and ID, please visit dds.georgia.gov. For more information on improving the safety of commercial motor vehicles, please visit FMCSA at https://fmcsa.dot.gov/.