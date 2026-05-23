Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers eulogy at Special Provincial Official Funeral of former North West Premier Bushy Maape, 22 May

Deputy President Paul Mashatile to deliver a eulogy at the official funeral of former North West Premier Bushy Maape

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Saturday 23 May 2026 deliver the Eulogy at the Special Provincial Official Funeral of the late former Premier of the North West Province, Mr Kaobitsa "Bushy" Maape in Vryburg, in the North West Province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted a Special Provincial Official Funeral for the late Premier, who passed away on Saturday, 16 May 2026 after a short illness.

The Special Provincial Official Funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.

A former Robben Island prisoner, Mr Maape has served both his organisation the African National Congress and the democratic Government for many years spanning positions as a senior government official, Member of Ministerial Advisory Committee, member of the Municipal Demarcation Board, Special Advisor to Premier Job Mokgoro and as the 7th Premier of North West Province in 2021.

Details of the funeral are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 23 May 2026

Time: 08h00 (Venue opens from 06h30)

Venue: Huhudi Stadium, Vryburg, North West Province.

Media covering the funeral must please RSVP with Mr Sello Tatai (Spokesperson to the Premier) on 082 450 7842 or sitatai@nwpg.gov.za

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840.

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