‘An important step in reflecting the realities of modern training’: RCP puts resident doctor voice at the centre of college work to influence the medical training review

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has nominated resident doctors to contribute to all eight working groups for the latest phase of the medical education and training review (METR), as part of its commitment to shaping the future of postgraduate medical training.

This reflects the RCP’s ongoing engagement with the review, drawing on insights from its next generation campaign and wider member feedback to ensure that resident doctor perspectives are consistently reflected in the development of reform.

The RCP Resident Doctor Committee has also written to the review’s chair to highlight the importance of quality assurance (QA). Resident doctors have welcomed the ambitions of the review and emphasised that embedding strong QA across the medical training system will be key to achieving meaningful and sustainable improvements.

Dr Stephen Joseph, co-chair of the RCP Resident Doctor Committee said:

‘It’s been encouraging to see resident doctors represented across all parts of this review, helping to ensure that reform reflects experiences on the ground. This creates a strong foundation for developing solutions that are practical and deliverable. Continued attention to quality assurance throughout the review will also be important in supporting consistent and meaningful improvements in training.’

Dr Catherine Rowan, co-chair of the RCP Resident Doctor Committee said:

‘This review offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen medical training for the future. Ensuring that resident doctor perspectives are embedded across all METR workstreams is an important step in reflecting the realities of modern training.’

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘We are pleased to be contributing constructively to this review, drawing on insights from across our membership to help inform its direction. Securing resident doctor input into the working groups supports a more grounded and inclusive approach to reform. The priority now is to translate this into tangible improvements in training and patient care.’

The RCP will continue to work with partners across the system to support phase 2 of the medical education and training review, ensuring that resident doctor voices remain central to both the design and delivery of reform, and that changes lead to real improvements in training and patient care.