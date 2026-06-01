Mike Craig & Rachael Stanley Release Book, a 20 Day Bible Study Helping Teenagers Build a Strong Foundation in Christ

Mike Craig (Author) Unshakeable Teens: Building a Solid Foundation in Christ

Unshakeable Teens, a 20 Day Bible Study Helping Teenagers Build a Strong Foundation in Christ

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Craig and Rachael Stanley Release Unshakeable Teens, a 20 Day Bible Study Helping Teenagers Build a Strong Foundation in Christ

A new Christian teen Bible study from A Life for Christ equips young believers to understand God, stand firm in their faith, face peer pressure, and grow through Scripture, prayer, reflection, and discipleship.

A Life for Christ announces the release of Unshakeable Teens: Building a Solid Foundation in Christ, a new Christian Bible study for teenagers written by Mike Craig and Rachael Stanley. Designed as a four-week, 20-day discipleship study, the book helps teens understand who God is, why faith matters, and how to live for Christ in a confusing and often challenging world.

Created for teenagers, parents, youth leaders, mentors, church groups, and Christian families, Unshakeable Teens walks readers through foundational topics such as God as Creator and Heavenly Father, Jesus as Savior and Redeemer, and the Holy Spirit as Helper. It explores the importance of the Bible, the power of prayer, spiritual warfare, God-given purpose, hope in difficult seasons, and more.

The book was written with a clear concern for today’s teenagers, many of whom face peer pressure, loneliness, and questions about faith. Through daily readings, reflection questions, prayers, and weekly Q&A sections, Unshakeable Teens invites young readers to move beyond simply knowing about God and begin building a personal, lasting relationship with Him.

“As teenagers face changing circumstances, outside pressure, and questions about what they believe, they need more than surface-level encouragement. They need a solid foundation in Christ,” said Mike Craig. “Our hope is that this study helps teens understand God’s Word, know why they believe, and love Jesus more than anything else.”

Co-author Rachael Stanley brings a deeply personal perspective to the study. In the book’s preface, she shares that she grew up in church but did not develop a personal relationship with God as a teenager. That experience helped shape the heart of the project, especially its focus on guiding teens before they drift away from faith or face life’s challenges without a strong spiritual foundation.

“This study was written with real teenagers in mind,” said Stanley. “We wanted to speak clearly, honestly, and directly about the questions, temptations, and struggles teens face, while pointing them back to the truth, love, and hope found in Jesus Christ.”

Unshakeable Teens is structured into two major sections. The first section, “Recognizing God’s Pursuit and Love for Us,” helps readers understand God’s character, His love and forgiveness, and the believer’s identity in Christ. The second section, “What God Wants from Us,” focuses on living for God, guarding the heart, facing temptation, and pursuing holiness.

The study is designed for individual use, but the authors strongly encourage teens to go through it with parents, youth leaders, trusted adults, friends, or church community. Each day includes practical reflection and prayer space, making the book suitable for youth ministry programs, small groups, homeschool Bible study, discipleship settings, and personal devotional use.

About the Author

Mike Craig is the founder and president of A Life for Christ, a nonprofit created to help people know God and grow in their Christian faith. He is also the author of A Life Well Lived, a discipleship Bible study exploring biblical truths and how God wants His people to live. After years of serving as a church lay leader and working in agricultural research, Craig continues to focus on creating resources that help others follow Christ more deeply.

Rachael Stanley is a mother, writer, entrepreneur, former elementary educator, and freelance editor based in the mountains of East Tennessee. While studying the Bible and theology in seminary, she began working alongside Craig as he launched his nonprofit and developed Bible study resources. Her own journey from knowing about God to truly knowing His heart fuels her passion for helping others, especially teens, grow in faith.

Unshakeable Teens: Building a Solid Foundation in Christ is published by A Life for Christ in Denton, Texas. The book is available in softcover and eBook formats.

Check out www.alifeforchrist.org for special opportunities related to Unshakeable Teens.

Book Details

Title: Unshakeable Teens: Building a Solid Foundation in Christ

Authors: Mike Craig and Rachael Stanley



About A Life for Christ

A Life for Christ is a Christian nonprofit based in Denton, Texas, dedicated to helping people know God, grow in their Christian faith, and live according to His Word. Through Bible studies, discipleship resources, and faith-based teaching, A Life for Christ seeks to equip believers with practical tools for spiritual growth and a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ.

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