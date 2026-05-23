Jury Returns Guilty Verdict in Willington Woman’s Third Operating Under the Influence Case

(Vernon, CT) – Craig P. Nowak, State’s Attorney for the Tolland Judicial District, today announced that a jury in Superior Court in Rockville on May 21, 2026, found Melissa Page, age 44, of Willington, guilty of the crime of Operating Under the Influence as a third offender, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §14-227a(a)(1). The Honorable Tejas Bhatt presided over the jury trial.

According to evidence introduced at trial, the defendant was involved in a one-car motor vehicle crash on December 28, 2024, on Lakeview Drive in Coventry, where she crashed into an occupied residence. The defendant’s two prior convictions for Operating Under the Influence were both entered on September 20, 2017.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah E. Jones, with assistance from Inspector Stephen Burstein of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

State’s Attorney Nowak would like to extend his gratitude to the Coventry Police Department for their investigative efforts, as well as the State of Connecticut Division of Scientific Services for their assistance. He would also like to thank Sergeant Mike Dobler of the South Windsor Police Department for his contributions to the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 24, 2026, in Superior Court in Rockville.