Jury Finds Octavius Kindred Guilty of 2021 Murders of Jeffrey Dotson and Alfreda Youmans

(New Haven, CT) - New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced today that a New Haven Superior Court jury on May 21, 2026 found Octavius Kindred, age 42, of New Haven, guilty of two counts of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a and one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-217(a)(1).

Evidence presented during the week-long trial before the Honorable Peter L. Brown showed that on January 10, 2021, the defendant and an unidentified accomplice entered the New Haven home of Alfreda Youmans, age 50, where Kindred shot and killed her and her houseguest, Jeffrey Dotson, age 42, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Both victims received fatal gunshot wounds to the head. Kindred, a convicted felon, was prohibited under state law from possessing a firearm.

The case was investigated by the New Haven Police Department Homicide Unit with David Zaweski and Gregory Dash as the lead detectives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Charles Johnson and Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Adrienne Russo with assistance from Inspector Sean Faughnan and Inspector Eric Tracy.

State’s Attorney Doyle would like to extend his gratitude to the New Haven Police for their investigative efforts, as well as condolences to the families of both victims.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 6, 2026 in New Haven Superior Court.