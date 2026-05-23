Jury Convicts Joseph DeJesus of 2022 Murder of Dominique Jones in Bridgeport

(Bridgeport, CT) - Joseph T. Corradino, Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney, today announced that a Superior Court jury in Bridgeport on May 21, 2026 found Joseph "Fat Joe" DeJesus, age 42, of Bridgeport, guilty of the 2022 murder of Dominique Jones, age 29, and the shooting of Craig Langston, age 27, both of Bridgeport.

After five days of evidence, the jury found the defendant guilty of the crimes of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a(a), Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-59(a)(5), and Carrying a Pistol or Revolver without a Permit, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 29-35a.

Evidence presented at trial showed that at approximately 1:42 a.m. on October 8, 2022, DeJesus and his co-defendant, whose trial is upcoming, fired at the victims from across the street as they approached a bar in downtown Bridgeport before fleeing the scene in a white sedan.

The shooting was recorded on city surveillance cameras. Footage also showed DeJesus entering another nearby bar immediately afterward, before fleeing the area in the suspect vehicle. Using additional camera footage and license plate readers, officers were able to track that vehicle to multiple locations throughout the city both before and after the crime. Investigators also recovered numerous shell casings and bullet fragments from the scene, which were later forensically analyzed and provided crucial evidence of DeJesus’s guilt.

The defense called a witness who claimed that, the day after the shooting, they told police that another individual, one who did not match DeJesus’s description, was responsible. However, during cross-examination, the State presented evidence showing that the witness, who also appeared in the surveillance video, could not have been in a position to see the shooting. The witness further admitted that they were heavily intoxicated both at the time of the incident and when speaking to police the following day.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 23, 2026 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorneys Margaret Moscati and Laurence Tamaccio, with assistance from Inspector Christopher LaMaine, and Paralegal Specialist Christina Bennett.