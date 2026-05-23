Judge Sentences Michael Holmes to 60 Years in Prison for 2019 Murder of Curtis McCray

(New Haven, CT) - New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced that the Honorable Maureen M. Keegan today sentenced Michael Holmes, age 41, of New Haven, to 60 years in prison for the October 26, 2019 fatal shooting of Curtis McCray in New Haven.

A jury in New Haven Superior Court on March 13, 2026 found Holmes guilty of the crime of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a. In a separate proceeding which was tried to the court, Judge Keegan found Holmes guilty of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-217(a)(1).

According to evidence introduced at trial, on October 26, 2019, the defendant shot the victim on Shelton Avenue in New Haven. The victim was found unresponsive in the street, suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Judge Keegan noted at sentencing that “a message needed to be sent to the defendant and the community about the violent taking of another’s life by someone who should not have possessed a firearm in the first place” when he shot McCray on October 26, 2019. The judge emphasized that the defendant shot McCray in the back, mistakenly believing him to be a rival drug dealer.

State’s Attorney Doyle would like to extend his gratitude to the New Haven Police Department's Homicide Unit, led by Detective Steven Cunningham, for their thorough investigation, and to the New Haven Police Department for their investigative efforts. The State of Connecticut Division of Scientific Services offered invaluable assistance in the analysis of ballistics evidence.

Additionally, State’s Attorney Doyle would like to highlight a statement from the victim’s 11-year-old daughter that was provided to Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Adrienne Russo and Victim Advocate Christie Ciancola, which was presented to Judge Keegan.

“Dear Sir, I am very mad at you because you took away my father’s life for no reason,” the statement said. “And I also noticed I cry myself every night and I cry myself to sleep thinking about him. You took my father from me when I was only 5 and I couldn’t stop thinking about it because he was the only one that made me happy and smile. And all I know is he is smiling and watching me read about him and I hope you figure out what you did to me and my siblings. And his favorite color was green, and he loved watching us watching him play and win basketball. And I really do hope you know you took my favorite person ever.”

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Adrienne Russo who was assisted by Inspector Michael Mastropetre. State’s Attorney Doyle would like to extend his condolences to the family of Curtis McCray who were present for the sentencing.