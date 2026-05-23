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Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines chosen as a 2026 CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR

4 women and one man, along with 2 yellow labradors standing in front of orange backdrop with CA Nonprofit logos printed on it, holding up a frame with certificate for being recognized as a 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year.

Public Affairs Planner, Belen Amaya-Morales, Guide Dog Graduate, Eugene Kim, California Assemblymember District 43, Celeste Rodriguez, Director of Development & Marketing, Tracy Diaz, Lead Service Dog Trainer, Sonia Parisi, Guide Dog Opal, and Service Dog

Woman standing with two working guide and service dogs with California State Capital in background.

California State Assemblymember, District 43, Celeste Rodriguez, with Guide Dog, Opal and Service Dog-in-Training, Zeus

3 women and 1 man kneeling with framed 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year award, with 2 yellow Labrador retrievers in the foreground.

GDA.TLC Director of Development & Marketing, Tracy Diaz, Lead Service Dog Trainer, Sonia Parisi, Public Affairs Planner, Belen Amaya-Morales, Guide Dog Graduate, Eugene Kim along with Service Dog Zeus and Guide Dog Opal

Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year.

This recognition reflects the incredible community behind our mission. Volunteers, employees, and donors play a vital role in helping us create life-changing partnerships with guide and service dogs.”
— Tony Blevins, GDA|TLC President & Director
SYLMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines (GDA | TLC) is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year by California State Assemblymember, District 43, Celeste Rodriguez, recognizing the organization’s life-changing work and impact throughout the community.

For more than 75 years, Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines has transformed lives through partnerships with highly trained guide, service, facility, and therapy dogs provided AT NO COST to recipients. From individuals who are blind or visually impaired, to veterans with PTSD, children with autism, and professionals in hospitals, schools, and law enforcement agencies, GDA | TLC’s mission creates greater independence, confidence, and connection through the power of these extraordinary dogs.

“This recognition reflects the incredible community behind our mission,” said Tony Blevins, President & Director of Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines. “Every puppy raiser, volunteer, donor, staff member, and supporter plays a role in helping us create life-changing partnerships that provide dignity, independence, and hope to those we serve.”

Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines is one of more than 100 organizations recognized this year by state legislators across California for outstanding service and impact within their communities.

As GDA | TLC celebrates this honor, the organization is also preparing to welcome the community to its annual Open House on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at its Sylmar campus: 13479 Glenoaks Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342.

This free, family-friendly event will give visitors an inside look at the mission in action, featuring puppy meet-and-greets, live dog demonstrations, community heroes, kids activities, food vendors, and opportunities to meet the people and dogs whose lives are changed through the organization’s programs. This year’s event, sponsored by Logix, and joined by our friends from DC and Ultimate Pet Nutrition, embraces the organization’s 2026 “Year of Heroes” theme, celebrating the dogs and the dedicated community that make these partnerships possible.

Guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about volunteering, puppy raising, and the growing need for support as demand for guide and service dogs continues to rise nationwide.

For more information about GDA | TLC Open House, visit www.guidedogsofamerica.org


Media Contact:
Belen Amaya-Morales
Public Affairs & Corporate Engagements
Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines
bamorales@guidedogsofamerica.org | (818) 833-6434

Tracy Diaz
Guide Dogs of America
+1 661-593-0114
email us here
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Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines chosen as a 2026 CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR

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