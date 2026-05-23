Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines chosen as a 2026 CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR
Public Affairs Planner, Belen Amaya-Morales, Guide Dog Graduate, Eugene Kim, California Assemblymember District 43, Celeste Rodriguez, Director of Development & Marketing, Tracy Diaz, Lead Service Dog Trainer, Sonia Parisi, Guide Dog Opal, and Service Dog
California State Assemblymember, District 43, Celeste Rodriguez, with Guide Dog, Opal and Service Dog-in-Training, Zeus
Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year.
For more than 75 years, Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines has transformed lives through partnerships with highly trained guide, service, facility, and therapy dogs provided AT NO COST to recipients. From individuals who are blind or visually impaired, to veterans with PTSD, children with autism, and professionals in hospitals, schools, and law enforcement agencies, GDA | TLC’s mission creates greater independence, confidence, and connection through the power of these extraordinary dogs.
“This recognition reflects the incredible community behind our mission,” said Tony Blevins, President & Director of Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines. “Every puppy raiser, volunteer, donor, staff member, and supporter plays a role in helping us create life-changing partnerships that provide dignity, independence, and hope to those we serve.”
Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines is one of more than 100 organizations recognized this year by state legislators across California for outstanding service and impact within their communities.
As GDA | TLC celebrates this honor, the organization is also preparing to welcome the community to its annual Open House on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at its Sylmar campus: 13479 Glenoaks Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342.
This free, family-friendly event will give visitors an inside look at the mission in action, featuring puppy meet-and-greets, live dog demonstrations, community heroes, kids activities, food vendors, and opportunities to meet the people and dogs whose lives are changed through the organization’s programs. This year’s event, sponsored by Logix, and joined by our friends from DC and Ultimate Pet Nutrition, embraces the organization’s 2026 “Year of Heroes” theme, celebrating the dogs and the dedicated community that make these partnerships possible.
Guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about volunteering, puppy raising, and the growing need for support as demand for guide and service dogs continues to rise nationwide.
For more information about GDA | TLC Open House, visit www.guidedogsofamerica.org
Media Contact:
Belen Amaya-Morales
Public Affairs & Corporate Engagements
Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines
bamorales@guidedogsofamerica.org | (818) 833-6434
Tracy Diaz
Guide Dogs of America
+1 661-593-0114
email us here
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