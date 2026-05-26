Zach Neil, Pioneer of Pop Up Bar and Restaurant Movement Launches New Hospitality Concept

PITTSTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zach Neil, Founder of Hallow Global and his partner, public personality Josh Balz, launched a new restaurant concept called The House Noir, a romantic Gothic concept. Their tagline, “Romance Is Not Dead” harkens back to a time when restaurants were the place where relationships and families began, and major celebrations took place under the guise of what Zach Neil calls “insane hospitality.” The restaurant is slated to open during the second week of June 2026 at 73 South Main St. in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

Zach Neil is widely known as a celebrity chef, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and creative force behind concepts like Stay Classy New York, Beetle House, and a wave of IP-driven pop-up experiences that launched the mainstream pop-up bar and restaurant movement. Over the last decade, he has built unconventional concepts in hospitality and entertainment, but now is bringing hospitality back to traditional hospitality.

“I think hospitality has lost its way. It’s just become a numbers game, turning tables, getting people in and out, forgetting the art and the magic of what hospitality really is. So my partner Josh and I have decided to build something to answer that problem. The problem with hospitality is it’s not hospitable anymore.”

Neil says restaurants and bars have “turned into corporate feeding troughs,” focused more on moving customers through the system than creating meaningful experiences and lasting memories.

“We want to treat every customer like they are a dignitary or royalty, like they are the most important person in the world at that moment. Every detail of them being paid attention to, every aspect of their needs being important to us. Not only does the food have to be spectacular and the drinks have to be perfect, but the atmosphere has to be breathtaking like nothing they’ve ever experienced to make this a memory to last a lifetime.”

Neil and Balz say that Northeast Pennsylvania and the greater Pocono Mountain region have been known for decades as one of the biggest honeymoon capitals in the world, and they want to return that romanticism and love culture back to the area.

They describe The House Noir as a destination experience focused heavily on award-winning food, drinks, and a multimillion dollar immersive interior build out. Balz describes the design as romantic Gothic, blending a whimsical garden with Dracula’s castle, incorporating antique architectural pieces sourced from old churches and cathedrals, including indoor gardens, fountains, swings, and immersive design elements throughout the space.

Neil says he stepped back into the executive chef role to create a menu designed around the experience of romance, with cocktails built around aphrodisiac ingredients, moving into “first date food” inspired by carnival and street food reimagined as fine dining, transitioning into main courses centered around commitment, and finishing with elaborate desserts served on giant carousels and Ferris wheels.

According to Neil, “Be hospitable and take care of the customers. No more fast casual. No more In N Out. It’s time to give people something that they can truly feel good about spending their money on.”

Reservations will be available through the restaurant’s website.

The House Noir

www.thehousenoir.com

Follow Zach Neil and his adventures at @therealzachneil.



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