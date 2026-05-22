Culture Club Announces 2026 Global Expansion, Opens

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture Club , a leading free online global exchange program, today announced its 2026 global expansion and the opening of applications for educators worldwide. The program is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world communication by providing students with a structured environment to practice English, build confidence, and develop intercultural awareness.Beginning in late 2026, the expanded program will introduce new opportunities for both teachers and students. Participating educators will take on the role of intercultural facilitators, gaining professional recognition while connecting their classrooms with a diverse international network.“Culture Club is more than a conversation session; it is a gateway to global citizenship,” said Robert Stroud, Program Coordinator. “By bringing together students from different parts of the world, we create opportunities for authentic communication that build both language confidence and intercultural competence.”Key Enhancements for 2026Professional Accreditation: Teachers can earn a Teacher Qualification and become eligible for Club Leader roles and Board Member positions.New Student Awards: In addition to Certificates of Completion, the program introduces the Cultural Leadership Award for students who take on organizational roles.Digital Integration: Students receive free access to the Eduling chatbot app, an AI-powered language practice tool, to prepare for session topics in advance.Inclusive Technology: Sessions are hosted on Zoom and Microsoft Teams to ensure accessibility across regions and technical environments.Participation RequirementsTo join the program, educators must involve a minimum of 15 students and commit to a 10-week cycle. Weekly “Zoom Parties” bring students together in small-group discussions on topics such as hometowns, culture, and global interests. Teachers facilitate breakout rooms of three to five students to encourage inclusive participation.How to ApplyEducators interested in joining the 2026 cycle are encouraged to:Register for the May 30 live information event to receive a full program overview and meet the leadership team.Submit an application through the official Culture Club website.Identify a group of at least 15 students who would benefit from global communication practice.Prepare for the 10-week program schedule, to be finalized in the second half of the year.Share the opportunity with colleagues or departments interested in participating.Looking AheadIn 2027, Culture Club plans to transition to a year-round schedule, expanding time zone coverage and offering greater flexibility for school calendars worldwide.Upcoming Information EventEducators are encouraged to attend the May 30 live event , which will provide a detailed program overview, outline the application process, and introduce the leadership team.Applications Now OpenApplications are currently being accepted through the official Culture Club website. Early application is recommended to secure placement in the 2026 cycle.About Culture ClubCulture Club is an international initiative dedicated to improving English language proficiency and intercultural communication. Through structured 10-week programs, it connects students worldwide for peer-to-peer conversation, supported by a network of global educators.

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