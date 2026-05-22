Temporary Road Closure of Rhea Road between Thomasville Road and Lawton Chiles Lane

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Northbound traffic on Thomasville Road will be detoured north to Timberwolf Crossing then south onto Lawton Chiles Lane to Rhea Road. Southbound traffic on Thomasville Road will be detoured to Kinhega Drive then north onto Beech Ridge Trail then north onto Lawton Chiles Lane to Rhea Road. Eastbound traffic on Rhea Road will be detoured south onto Lawton Chiles Lane then south onto Beech Ridge Trail then east onto Kinhega Drive to Thomasville Road.





Weather conditions such as heavy rain, severe storms, extreme heat, and freezing temperatures can affect construction schedules on County projects. Unforeseen site conditions, utility conflicts, or supply chain issues may also cause delays. When delays occur, project teams work to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding.



For more details about the road closure and to view the detour route, please visit LeonCountyFL.gov/RoadClosures.