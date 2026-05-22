Register now for the next session of Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy

Registration is now open for the next session of Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy courses, which starts Monday, June 1.

The Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy, a program of the Iowa Department of Education, offers online courses designed for school counselors, teachers, administrators and others helping students attain postsecondary education in Iowa.

Courses offered through the Academy are tailored for Iowa college access professionals to help them better prepare all students for education and training beyond high school. These courses provide practical tools and strategies to enhance student readiness for postsecondary opportunities and are open to anyone working in the college access field.

The next course session, running from June 1 through July 26, includes two facilitated courses and one self-guided course. The facilitated courses provide an overview of college and career resources in Iowa (101) and creating a student-centered career and academic plan (401). The self-paced class (603) focuses on supporting college and career readiness for English language learners and can be completed at participants' own pace with assistance from a facilitator.

All courses are designed to equip participants with practical strategies to help schools and districts develop evidence-based practices that lead to postsecondary success. These strategies ensure all students, especially those from low-income backgrounds and first-generation students, have equitable access to postsecondary opportunities. Participants gain tools to effectively guide students toward on-the-job training, Registered Apprenticeships, industry-recognized credentials, and degree attainment from two-year and four-year colleges and universities.

Summer course offerings include:

101: Foundations of College and Career Readiness in Iowa (2 credits)

Provides an overview of the current state of college and career readiness in Iowa for all participants; prerequisite for all other Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy courses.

Register for 101: Foundations of College and Career Readiness in Iowa

401: Planning & the District's Role in Creating a Student-Centered Career & Academic Plan (2 credits)

Targets the roles of district staff and administration in ICAP processes, including counseling, career planning, transitions, postsecondary opportunities, and equity issues related to special populations.

Register for 401: Planning & the District's Role in Creating a Student-Centered Career & Academic Plan

603: Supporting Graduation, College & Careers for English Learners

This course identifies challenges and potential barriers unique to families new to the U.S. or to families with students developing their academic English language proficiency. It also targets actions that schools can take to support English Learners as they work toward graduation and prepare for their transition to college or career training programs.

Course 603 offers three different registration options, listed below.

Register for no credit

Register for licensure renewal

More information about the academy and additional course offerings is available on the Department’s Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy webpage.