Upwing Energy Signs Agreement with South American Gas Producer, Canacol Energy, for Subsurface Compression Program

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upwing Energy, a gas-tech innovator and service company, today announced the signing of an agreement with Canacol Energy Ltd., a leading natural gas production company in Colombia, for a planned subsurface compression program using Upwing’s downhole compressor technology. The signing of this agreement marks a milestone in Upwing’s continued international expansion and its commitment to creating access to reliable energy.Following technical discussions and evaluation of the operator’s assets, the natural gas wells for the initial deployments of the system were identified. The selected assets are mature natural gas wells experiencing decreased production as a result of declining reservoir pressure and liquid loading. The initial SCS installations will take place in these wells, with the potential to expand to additional assets across the operator’s portfolio.Upwing has conducted enhanced production simulations on the selected gas wells and predicts the formation to respond well to drawdown created by downhole compression."This contract represents an important step in Upwing Energy's mission to maximize the value of existing natural gas resources through innovative downhole technology. Our Subsurface Compressor System was purpose-built to solve the challenges that gas wells with declining pressure face, and we are proud to bring this solution to Colombia,” said Daniel Tesfamicael, Director of Service Operations at Upwing Energy. We look forward to demonstrating the meaningful impact the SCS can have on both production performance and recoverable reserves for Canacol and the communities they serve."The SCS is a high-speed, downhole compressor designed to reduce bottomhole flowing pressure, causing higher reservoir drawdown. The SCS also alleviates the issue of liquid loading by increasing gas velocity at the compressor intake and adding thermal energy at the compressor discharge, enabling increased velocity and atomization of fluids.Beyond improving immediate production rates, the SCS is expected to materially increase recoverable reserves by further decreasing abandonment pressure, extending the productive life of wells that would otherwise continue to experience loss of pressure."As domestic demand for natural gas continues to grow, finding sustainable and efficient ways to maximize production has never been more important. After evaluating the challenges our mature wells were facing, Upwing Energy's downhole compressor stood out as the right solution to improve long-term well viability,” said Ravi Sharma, Co-CEO of Canacol Energy Ltd. We are confident that these deployments will not only improve production performance but will also help support a more energy-independent future.”About Canacol Energy Ltd.Canacol Energy Ltd. is a leading natural gas exploration and production company with operational activities in Colombia.About Upwing EnergyUpwing Energy is the leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas. Upwing provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging innovative subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, a recognized industry leader in high-speed systems, supplying high-speed permanent magnet motors and generators, magnetic bearings and variable speed drives (VSDs) over the past two decades to a wide variety of industries throughout the world. For more information, visit www.upwingenergy.com

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