Everest Family Foundation Establishes $2 Million Everest Scholars Program at Westchester Medical Center

A milestone moment: Dr. Michael Everest presents WMCHealth with a $2 million gift, marking the launch of the Everest Scholars Program and a new chapter in graduate medical education for underserved communities."

Everest Family Foundation commits $2M to WMCHealth, establishing the Everest Scholars Program to train physicians for underserved communities.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Everest Family Foundation (EFF) recently announced a $2 million philanthropic commitment to Westchester Medical Center, the flagship of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), establishing the Everest Scholars Program, a landmark initiative to cultivate the next generation of physician-leaders dedicated to serving rural and underserved communities.The gift was celebrated at a special reception during WMCHealth's Departments of Medicine and Neurology Research Day on May 13, 2026, at the Taylor Conference Center in Valhalla, New York, bringing together clinicians, researchers, and medical educators to honor this transformative investment in academic medicine.Founded in honor of Dr. Edwin A.D. Everest and led by Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Michael Everest and Chairwoman Mrs. Agata Everest, EFF has grown into one of the nation's leading philanthropic forces in graduate medical education and academic research. Guided by the principle of being "Part of the Cure," the Foundation's research portfolio spans internal medicine, neurology, psychiatry, cardiology, oncology, and public health, with a special dedication to cardiac and diabetes research in tribute to Dr. Edwin Everest's legacy."My father believed that medicine is a calling, not a privilege. The Everest Scholars Program honors that belief by investing in physicians who choose to go where the need is greatest, to the rural and underserved communities that too often go without. We are proud to partner with Westchester Medical Center, an institution that shares our conviction that excellent care should reach every patient, regardless of where they live." - Dr. Michael Everest, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Everest Family FoundationEverest Scholars are physician-researchers selected for their commitment to evidence-based practice, academic excellence, and medical education in underserved settings. Through mentorship, expanded post-graduate opportunities, and active scholarly engagement at WMCHealth, Scholars will strengthen the Graduate Medical Education system and elevate care for the communities WMCHealth serves.This partnership reflects EFF's broader mission, one that extends beyond medicine to address veteran homelessness, orphanage support, and mobile clinical care for vulnerable populations, and marks a pivotal milestone in the Foundation's commitment to human dignity, health, and opportunity.About the Everest Family Foundation | The Everest Family Foundation (EFF) is a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization founded in honor of Dr. Edwin A.D. Everest. Under the leadership of Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Michael Everest and Chairwoman Mrs. Agata Everest, EFF funds paradigm-shifting research, expands access to post-graduate medical training, and partners with leading academic institutions and teaching hospitals to advance the future of medicine. For more information, visit: www.everestfamilyfoundation.org About Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) | WMCHealth is a 1,900-bed healthcare system headquartered in Valhalla, New York, serving a population of three million across a ten-county region. Westchester Medical Center is one of the leading academic medical centers in the Northeast. For more information, visit: www.wmchealth.org

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