State of Louisiana Named 2026 Community Leader Impact Award Recipient by Hiring Our Heroes

By Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, LDVA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The State of Louisiana was named the 2026 Community Leader Impact Award recipient by Hiring Our Heroes this week at the 10th Annual Military Spouse Employment Summit: Leadership and Legacy in Washington, D.C. Secretary Charlton Meginley of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) accepted the award on behalf of the state alongside Andrew Ward, Founder of The Boot, and members of The Boot team.

The Community Leader Impact Award is presented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative to a community and its leaders for their efforts to create a strong, inclusive environment that allows military spouses to thrive both inside and outside the gates of military installations.

“Louisiana has always been a state that honors those who serve, and this recognition reflects the collective commitment of our state, our partners, and our communities to ensure military spouses have real opportunities to build careers and lives here,” said Secretary Meginley. “We are proud to stand alongside The Boot and all the organizations across Louisiana who make this possible.”

“This award is a reflection of Louisiana’s investment in military families and the workforce they bring with them. Through The Boot’s strong connectivity at Barksdale Air Force Base and Fort Polk, we are creating direct pathways for military spouses, work-aged children, and transitioning service members to thrive professionally and build lasting careers across our state,” said Hannah Carey, NWLA/BAFB Ambassador, The Boot.

The award highlights Louisiana’s growing commitment to military spouse support, anchored in part by The Boot, a nonprofit founded by Andrew Ward in collaboration with the Governor’s Office and the LDVA. Dedicated to recruiting, retaining, and returning military service members and their families to Louisiana, The Boot works to connect military families to meaningful career and community opportunities across the state.

Louisiana is home to approximately 250,000 veterans. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs serves those veterans and their families through a network of benefits counselors, state veteran homes, and state veterans cemeteries.

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