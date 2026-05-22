Truitt Robinson Helps Lead The Costigan Group’s Focus on Nashville New Development and New Construction

Truitt Robinson of The Costigan Group at Compass is focused on helping buyers evaluate Nashville new construction, renovations, and emerging neighborhood opportunities across Middle Tennessee.

From 12 South renovations to new builds in East Nashville, The Nations and Sylvan Park, Truitt Robinson helps guide buyers through Nashville’s growth.

Nashville changes block by block. Our job is to help clients understand not only what they are buying, but what is happening around them.” — Truitt Robinson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Nashville continues to evolve neighborhood by neighborhood, The Costigan Group at Compass is expanding its advisory focus around new development, new construction, renovations, and emerging residential opportunities, with RealtorTruitt Robinson helping lead that effort across key markets throughout the city.Robinson’s focus is centered on helping buyers make sense of one of the most important shifts happening in Nashville real estate: the ongoing transformation of the city’s housing stock. From renovated homes in 12 South and Sylvan Park to new construction opportunities in East Nashville, The Nations, Charlotte Park, and Wedgewood-Houston, buyers today are evaluating more than just the home itself. They are evaluating the product, the block, the builder, the neighborhood trajectory, and the long-term value behind the purchase.At The Costigan Group, that level of guidance is a major part of the team’s advisory approach.“Buyers in Nashville are getting more sophisticated,” said Truitt Robinson of The Costigan Group at Compass. “They’re not just asking whether a home looks good online. They want to know if the renovation was done well, if the builder is reputable, if the location is moving in the right direction, and what that property could look like from a lifestyle and value perspective three to five years from now.”That perspective has become increasingly important as Nashville’s market continues to attract relocation buyers, local move-up buyers, and clients looking for cleaner, more modern housing options. In neighborhoods like 12 South and Sylvan Park, the conversation often revolves around renovated character homes, walkability, mature streets, and the scarcity that comes with established urban neighborhoods. In East Nashville, The Nations, Charlotte Park, and other high-growth corridors, buyers are more often comparing modern infill construction, newer product, and the impact of ongoing development around them.“A renovation in 12 South is a very different opportunity than a new-build in The Nations or East Nashville,” Robinson said. “The buyer may want the same end result — a great home in a strong Nashville location — but the tradeoffs, upside, pricing dynamics, inspection considerations, and long-term value story can all be very different. That’s where real guidance matters.”Through ongoing conversations with builders, developers, Compass agents, and local market participants, Robinson stays close to the new construction and development side of the market while also helping clients evaluate renovated homes in established neighborhoods. His work includes helping buyers compare new construction against resale options, understand neighborhood growth patterns, assess renovation quality, evaluate builder reputation, identify opportunities before they become obvious, and think strategically about where Nashville is headed next.For many relocation buyers especially, that guidance can make a major difference. New construction often offers modern layouts, updated systems, energy efficiency, builder warranties, and fewer near-term repair concerns. Renovated homes, when done well, can offer strong location value, character, and long-term desirability. Knowing which route makes more sense depends on the client, the neighborhood, and the quality of the opportunity in front of them.“New construction is a huge part of Nashville’s growth story, but it’s not just about buying something new,” said Jack Costigan, founder of The Costigan Group at Compass. “It’s about understanding where development is happening, where demand is moving, and how that fits into a client’s goals. Truitt has done a great job staying close to that side of the market while also understanding the value of renovated product in some of Nashville’s most desirable neighborhoods.”The Costigan Group has continued to build its brand around a more strategic and specialized advisory model in Nashville real estate, with experience spanning residential, luxury, relocation, investment, and short-term rental real estate throughout Middle Tennessee. Robinson’s focus adds another layer to that model by giving clients a clearer lens into one of the city’s most active and nuanced segments.As Nashville continues to grow, The Costigan Group expects new development, renovation-driven opportunities, and neighborhood-level transformation to remain a major part of the conversation for buyers entering the market.For buyers considering a renovated home in 12 South or Sylvan Park, a new construction opportunity in East Nashville or The Nations, or an emerging area where development is shaping future value, Robinson and The Costigan Group provide advisory support throughout the search, evaluation, negotiation, and purchase process.About Truitt RobinsonTruitt Robinson is a Realtorwith The Costigan Group at Compass in Nashville, Tennessee. He focuses on residential real estate, new construction, new development, renovations, and emerging neighborhood opportunities throughout Middle Tennessee.About The Costigan GroupThe Costigan Group at Compass Nashville is a modern real estate advisory team serving buyers, sellers, investors, relocation clients, luxury clients, and short-term rental clients throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Led by Jack Costigan, the team is known for strategic marketing, data-driven guidance, and specialized expertise across some of Nashville’s most active real estate categories.

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