In sync with graduation season, Bestselling Author Debbi DiMaggio announces new book: “Mindset In Motion™ 90-Day Workbook: Simple Exercises to Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak Performance” (May 2026). Motivational Speaker, Entrepreneur and Top Realtor Debbi DiMaggio announces 5 summer speaking events in the U.S. and abroad where she will share her “Mindset In Motion” tips and insights based on decades of experience building businesses and teams. "Mindset In Motion" Bestselling Author Debbi DiMaggio was recently a featured speaker at the MFA Wellness Expo in Pasadena, California, where she shared her Lock In Morning Routine. “Mindset In Motion” Bestselling Author Debbi DiMaggio will give a TEDx Talk called “The Marathon Mindset” at TEDx Summerstrand 2026 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, in July 2026. Top 1% Realtor, Entrepreneur and Author Debbi DiMaggio will speak at the Women’s Council of REALTORS in Oakland, CA, about her new “Mindset In Motion” book in June 2026.

In sync with graduation season and summer kick-off, Author Debbi DiMaggio announces new “Mindset In Motion™ 90-Day Workbook" and 5 summer speaking events.

This new ‘Mindset In Motion™ 90-Day Workbook’ is being released now in sync with graduation season because they just don’t teach these life and business success skills in school.” — Debbi DiMaggio, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help others conquer their goals, “ Mindset In Motion ” Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Real Estate Advisor, Podcast Host, and Motivational Speaker Debbi DiMaggio announces a new book: “ Mindset In Motion™ 90-Day Workbook : Simple Exercises to Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak Performance” (May 2026) and 5 summer speaking engagements across the U.S. and a TEDx talk in South Africa.Number 1 Bestselling Author Debbi DiMaggio explains, “This new ‘Mindset In Motion™ 90-Day Workbook’ is being released now in sync with graduation season because they just don’t teach these life and business success skills in school.”Debbi DiMaggio expands, “This new workbook is not a passive companion guide. Instead, it is an active tool built to help you close the gap between knowing what you want, and actually doing something about it. Inside, you will move through focused exercises that help you define what you truly want, release limiting beliefs, step into a stronger identity, build meaningful connections, and take consistent action.”DiMaggio’s new workbook is a guided experience that featuring the author’s proven 5-Step Mindset In Motion Method™ -Goal, Believe, Internalize, Share, Activate. Using the exercises in this workbook, readers can apply a practical, daily system to create real results.The workbook structure is intentional and easy to follow, combining foundational clarity work with 90 days of guided daily prompts, weekly resets to keep you aligned, and monthly reviews to track your growth and recalibrate your direction. Every page is designed to help the reader to stay in motion, even when things feel uncertain or uncomfortable.In addition to this new workbook, DiMaggio will speak at 5 events this summer about her new "Mindset In Motion" book and Mindset in Motion Method™. As a speaker and coach, DiMaggio emphasizes, “I love to mentor others by helping them set intentional goals, overcome obstacles, and bring their vision to life. During these speaking events, I will share insights based on my decades of experience building businesses and teams.”Join Debbi DiMaggio that these summer speaking events:EVENT 1: Thurs, June 4, 2026, 11:30am – 1:30pm, Mindset In Motion with Debbi DiMaggio, Women’s Council of REALTORS, Oakland, CA- Hosted by Women’s Council of RealtorsContra Costa for members.- Get ready for a powerful, high-impact experience designed to elevate your mindset, your business, and your results.- Register/ RSVP: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mindset-in-motion EVENT 2: Tues, June 9, 2026, 12-2pm, Joint Book Talk Lunch, National Press Club, Washington D.C.- A joint book talk lunch and discussion will be hosted by “Mindset In Motion” Author Debbi DiMaggio and National Press Club Member, Publicist and “Award-Winning Publicity” Author Liz H Kelly.- RSVP required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tues-june-9-12-2pm-joint-book-talk-npc-dc-debbi-dimaggio-liz-h-kelly-tickets-1989840734201?aff=oddtdtcreator EVENT 3: Thurs, June 18, 2026, 4-6pm, Mindset In Motion Book Sip + Celebrate, Ancient Moderne, West Hollywood, CA- A special evening celebrating Mindset In Motion™ with Author Debbi DiMaggio, who will share a journey of growth, reinvention, purpose, and possibility.- RSVP Required: https://luma.com/7gnnw8cu EVENT 4: Tues, July, 14, 2026, TEDx Summerstrand 2026, The Marathon Mindset, Port Elizabeth, South Africa- Author, Entrepreneur and Real Estate Advisor Debbi DiMaggio will share the importance of having a marathon mindset to conquer your goals.- DiMaggio will share how she ran the LA Marathon based on mindset alone at this TEDx Summerland “The Power of Becoming” themed conference.- RSVP: https://www.tedxsummerstrand.com/ EVENT 5: Thurs, Aug 6, 2026, 5-7pm, “Mindset In Motion” Book Talk and Signing, Barnes and Noble Santa Monica, CA, Third Street Promenade- Debbi DiMaggio will share motivational stories about running the LA Marathon based on mindset alone, along with how to use her Mindset in Motion Method TM.- After this book talk, attendees can purchase an autographed copy of the book and meet the author.- No RSVP required.WHERE TO BUY THE BOOKSMindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power and Peak PerformanceAvailable on Amazon in 3 formats: eBook, Paperback and HardcoverMindset In Motion™ 90-Day Workbook: Simple Exercises to Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak PerformanceAvailable on Amazon in 2 formats: Paperback and HardcoverFollow @DebbiDiMaggioLinkedInYouTubeInstagramABOUT THE AUTHOR: Debbi DiMaggio is a Mindset Strategist, Author, Speaker, and top Real Estate Advisor with more than 35 years of experience helping clients achieve extraordinary results in business and life. She is the author of seven books, including Mindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power, and Peak Performance (March 2026), Mindset In Motion™ 90-Day Workbook (May 2026), and the creator of the Mindset in Motion Method™, a framework designed to help individuals turn intention into aligned action. Throughout her career, DiMaggio has worked with thousands of clients while continuously studying mindset, performance, leadership, and personal growth. A lifelong learner committed to improving both professionally and personally, she draws on her own experiences, insights, and decades of client work to help others move forward with clarity and confidence. She is also the author of Real Estate Rules!, Contained Beauty, Lights, Camera, Action!, Beauty at Any Age Because Age is Just an Attitude, and The Art of Real Estate. During the Great Recession, she co-launched Highland Partners with her husband and partners and founded the Piedmont Business Network. Her work has been featured on ABC7 News Bay Area, KRON4, Inman News, and Unique Homes, and she has presented at industry events including Inman Luxury Connect and the “Be Corcoran” Real Estate Conference, among others. A cancer survivor, philanthropist, wife, and mother of two, Debbi lives between the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, and is passionate about helping others step confidently into their next chapter. https://www.debbidimaggio.com and https://www.mindsetinmotionbook.com

Speaker and Author Debbi DiMaggio’s 5-Step Mindset In Motion Method TM at MFA Wellness Expo

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