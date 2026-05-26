Kord Fire Protection Shares Guidance on Protecting Server Rooms and High Value Assets From Fire

Expert inspection of a Clean Agent Fire Suppression System

Fire is a growing risk for high value assets and facilities without the right protection in place.

facilities with sensitive electronics or high value assets, the right fire protection plan can make a major difference” — Darius

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kord Fire Protection is sharing guidance for Southern California businesses that rely on server rooms, IT closets, electrical rooms, telecom spaces, records storage, laboratories, and other high value areas where fire damage can create major operational disruption.As more businesses depend on sensitive electronics, data storage, cloud access, and specialized equipment, fire protection planning has become an important part of business continuity. In these environments, even a small fire can lead to smoke damage, equipment loss, downtime, data access issues, and costly recovery. Recent data center fire incidents have shown how fires involving technical facilities can affect more than one building, with one NorthC data center fire outside Amsterdam reportedly impacting university systems, a local water board network, public transportation services, SURF members, and IBM Cloud services.In Los Angeles, fire protection planning is also shaped by local compliance requirements. The Los Angeles Fire Department provides guidance for testing fire protection equipment under Chief’s Regulation No. 4, commonly known as Regulation 4. The program includes certified testing of fire and life safety protection systems in the City of Los Angeles, which makes inspection, testing, documentation, and system readiness especially important for commercial facilities.While traditional water based fire suppression plays an important role in many buildings, certain critical spaces may require specialized protection designed to reduce secondary damage. Clean agent fire suppression systems are commonly used in areas where water, foam, or residue could damage the assets being protected. These systems are designed to suppress fires without leaving residue, making them suitable for server rooms, data centers, control rooms, electrical equipment areas, museums, archives, laboratories, and other sensitive environments.“Clean agent systems are not only about suppressing a fire. They are about protecting the equipment, data, and operations that businesses rely on every day,” said Darius Kordabadi, CEO of Kord Fire Protection. “For facilities with sensitive electronics or high value assets, the right fire protection plan can make a major difference in how quickly a business can recover.”Kord Fire Protection encourages property owners and facility managers to review key areas when evaluating fire protection for critical spaces, including system design, early detection, room integrity, inspection schedules, maintenance records, alarm integration, and emergency response procedures. A clean agent system must be properly designed, installed, tested, and maintained to perform as intended during an emergency.The company also notes that fire protection planning should not stop at the suppression system itself. Door seals, wall penetrations, cable openings, ventilation pathways, and other enclosure conditions can affect system performance. For clean agent systems, room integrity testing can help determine whether the protected space can hold the agent concentration long enough to suppress a fire effectively.Server rooms and high value equipment spaces are often overlooked until a failure occurs. Kord Fire Protection recommends that businesses include these areas in routine fire protection reviews, especially when expanding technology infrastructure, renovating a facility, adding equipment, or changing the layout of a protected room.Kord Fire Protection provides clean agent fire suppression services, system inspections, maintenance, testing, and related fire protection support for commercial, industrial, and high value facilities throughout Los Angeles and Southern California.

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