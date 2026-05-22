Braveminds Academy Earns Top National and Florida Mental Health Honors

Braveminds Academy earns top national and Florida honors for excellence in adolescent mental health treatment during Mental Health Awareness Month. Award-Winning Care. Life-Changing Results. Braveminds Academy recognized nationally and statewide for transforming the lives of adolescent boys and families. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading residential mental health programs for adolescent boys, Braveminds Academy continues advancing healing, hope, and transformation for families across Florida and the United States.

Award-Winning Care. Life-Changing Results.

At Braveminds Academy, we believe healing starts with compassion, structure, and hope. Every young life we help transform is a reminder that early support can change everything.” — Travis Atchison, PhD, LCSW-QS, MCAP

TAMPA BAY , FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braveminds Academy, a premier residential mental health treatment center for adolescent boys ages 11–17 in Largo, Florida, has earned two of the industry’s highest recognitions during Mental Health Awareness Month, further solidifying its position as one of the nation’s leading adolescent behavioral healthcare programs.Braveminds Academy was officially recognized as:• “Best Residential Treatment Center for Teen Boys in the United States of 2026” by EvergreenAwards.com• “Best Adolescent Mental Health Treatment Program in Florida of 2026” by Best of Best ReviewThese prestigious honors recognize Braveminds Academy’s commitment to evidence-based mental health treatment, emotional healing, family restoration, and long-term behavioral transformation for adolescent boys struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, emotional dysregulation, behavioral challenges, and other mental health conditions affecting teens and families nationwide.Located in the Tampa Bay region, Braveminds Academy provides a highly structured residential mental health program intentionally designed to create a safe, supportive, and restorative environment where adolescent boys can heal emotionally, rebuild confidence, strengthen communication skills, improve emotional regulation, and develop the tools necessary for long-term success.The academy combines clinical excellence with individualized treatment plans and structured accountability systems utilizing evidence-based therapeutic approaches including:• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)• Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)• Trauma-Informed Care• Individual Therapy• Group Therapy• Family Therapy and Family Integration• Emotional Regulation Development• Behavioral Accountability SystemsUnlike traditional institutional settings, Braveminds Academy was intentionally designed to feel welcoming, relationship-centered, and healing-focused while still providing the structure, accountability, and therapeutic support necessary to help adolescents achieve meaningful and lasting progress.The academy’s rapidly growing reputation throughout Florida and nationwide has also resulted in a perfect 5-star Google rating, reflecting the trust families, therapists, healthcare professionals, school counselors, pediatricians, and referral partners continue placing in the program and leadership team.“These awards represent far more than recognition,” said Braveminds Academy leadership. “They represent hope for families, healing for adolescents, and the incredible dedication of our clinical and leadership teams who work every day to help young men transform their lives.”MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH AND THE “DROP THE WEIGHT CHALLENGE”In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Braveminds Academy has launched its rapidly growing social awareness initiative known as the “Drop the Weight Challenge.”The campaign encourages individuals to physically hold a heavy object as a symbolic representation of the invisible emotional burdens many adolescents silently carry every single day, including anxiety, depression, loneliness, trauma, fear, emotional pressure, and stress.Participants then physically drop the weight to symbolize releasing stigma, silence, shame, isolation, and emotional burdens while encouraging compassion, empathy, awareness, and emotional support for those struggling internally.The movement has already generated hundreds of thousands of views and significant engagement across social media platforms as families, healthcare professionals, educators, parents, and supporters continue joining the initiative to advocate for adolescent mental health awareness and emotional wellness.The campaign was created to encourage:• Greater awareness surrounding teen mental health• Early intervention and emotional support• Compassion and empathy toward others• Open conversations surrounding emotional wellness• Reduced stigma surrounding mental health treatmentThe message behind the campaign is simple:“You never truly know what someone may be carrying internally. Be kind. Be aware. Help early.” — Tony Martino, Director of Business Development at Braveminds AcademyAs the campaign continues expanding across social media, Braveminds Academy hopes to remind struggling adolescents and families that they are not alone and that healing, hope, support, and transformation are possible.FEATURED ON ABC TAMPA BAY 28 NEWSBraveminds Academy was recently featured on ABC Tampa Bay 28 News with Wendy Ryan, highlighting the academy’s innovative approach to adolescent mental health treatment and sharing emotional stories of transformation from parents and families impacted by the program.The segment emphasized the growing mental health challenges facing adolescents today while showcasing the importance of early intervention, structured treatment environments, individualized therapeutic care, and family-focused healing.“Every adolescent deserves the opportunity to be seen, heard, supported, and believed in,” said Alex Williams, MSW, Executive Director at Braveminds Academy. “At Braveminds Academy, we are not simply treating behaviors, we are helping young men rebuild confidence, rediscover purpose, strengthen family relationships, and realize that their story is far from over. These recognitions reflect the courage of the adolescents we serve, the trust of families who place their faith in us, and the unwavering commitment of our team to changing lives every single day.”EXPLORE BRAVEMINDS ACADEMY AND TAKE THE NEXT STEPFor families navigating the challenges of adolescent mental health, finding the right support can feel overwhelming. Braveminds Academy offers a focused, structured, and clinically grounded path forward for teen boys who need more than traditional outpatient care alone.Families searching for residential mental health treatment for teen boys in Florida, adolescent behavioral healthcare programs, teen anxiety treatment, teen depression treatment, or structured therapeutic support for adolescent boys can learn more about Braveminds Academy’s evidence-based treatment model online. Families can explore the academy’s full program details, admissions process, clinical philosophy, and treatment approach by visiting:Braveminds Academy continues expanding awareness across Largo, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay, Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, Florida, and nationwide while working closely with families and healthcare professionals to ensure that no adolescent faces these challenges without the right support system in place.Families seeking more information about admissions, treatment options, or program availability are encouraged to contact Braveminds Academy directly at (727) 758-4600.Clinically Reviewed by Travis Atchison, PhD, LCSW-QS, MCAPAdolescent Behavioral Health and Clinical Program Oversight

Braveminds Academy Featured on ABC Tampa: Transforming Teen Mental Health in Florida

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