Jenny Beauty Supply Opens New Houston Location, Expanding Texas Footprint to 10 Stores in Milestone Year

Jenny Suh - Owner Jenny Beauty Supply Jenny Beauty Supply

Woman-owned beauty retailer expands to 10 Texas stores with new Houston opening

Opening our Houston doors is a meaningful moment for our family and for the customers who have supported us for more than 30 years” — Jenny Suh

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenny Beauty Supply, the family-owned beauty retail brand founded in 1989, has opened a new store in Houston. This opening brings Texas’ footprint to 10 locations and marks another milestone in its 35-plus-year growth story.

The Houston opening expands the company’s reach into one of the fastest-growing metropolitan markets in the country and adds to a regional network anchored by the company’s 66,000-square-foot South Dallas flagship — a large-format retail destination that the company believes ranks among the biggest beauty supply stores in the United States.

“Opening our Houston doors is a meaningful moment for our family and for the customers who have supported us for more than 30 years,” said Jenny, founder and owner of Jenny Beauty Supply. “From the very first day in 1989, we built this business on the belief that beauty should be accessible, inclusive, and empowering for everyone. Houston is a city that reflects every part of that mission, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of the community.”

A Three-Decade Growth Story

Founded in 1989 by entrepreneur Jenny, the company has grown from a single neighborhood shop into a regional retailer carrying more than 100,000 items spanning hair care, skincare, cosmetics, wigs, accessories, professional barbering tools, and salon essentials. As a woman-owned business, the company’s expansion reflects decades of entrepreneurial growth in a highly competitive retail category.

Jenny Beauty Supply has built its reputation on serving a diverse customer base, including a deep selection of textured hair care products, human hair bundles, HD lace wigs, braiding hair, and professional clippers and trimmers used by barbers and stylists across the region.

Multicultural Beauty at the Center

The retailer is particularly recognized for its assortment of beauty products serving multicultural communities, with a longstanding commitment to the Black community and the beauty traditions of customers from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.

Community Investment Through Jenny Cares

Beyond retail, the company has invested in the communities it serves through the Jenny Cares Foundation, which has contributed more than $150,000 to charitable causes and provides annual scholarships to local students. The foundation directs its giving across five primary areas, reflecting core values of inclusivity, compassion, and community pride:

• Black community and multicultural neighborhoods — financial support, partnerships, and participation in local events that celebrate Black culture and foster unity across multicultural communities.

• Local women’s shelters — ongoing contributions of resources, awareness, and advocacy in support of women rebuilding their lives in safe spaces.

• Beauty schools and career training opportunities — support for local beauty schools that help aspiring professionals access the training and certifications needed to build careers in the industry.

• Breast cancer awareness campaigns — active participation in local awareness campaigns, fundraising efforts, and community outreach initiatives.

• Local churches and community events — support for faith-based organizations and the community events they host, strengthening the neighborhoods

Jenny Beauty Supply serves.

“Growth has never just been about adding stores,” Jenny added. “It has been about creating opportunities for our team, our customers, and the communities that have stood beside us for generations. The Jenny Cares Foundation reflects values we have held since day one — inclusivity, compassion, and community pride — and that mission only grows with every new location.”

Continued Expansion Ahead

The Houston store is part of an ongoing expansion strategy, with additional Texas locations planned. Jenny Beauty Supply continues to focus on combining large-format inventory access with personalized customer service as it scales.

About Jenny Beauty Supply

Jenny Beauty Supply is a family-owned, woman-led beauty retail company founded in 1989. Headquartered in Texas, the company operates 10 beauty supply locations, including a 66,000-square-foot flagship store in South Dallas and a newly opened location in Houston. With more than 100,000 products across hair care, skincare, cosmetics, wigs, accessories, barber supplies, and professional beauty essentials, Jenny Beauty Supply is committed to inclusive beauty solutions, multicultural customer service, and meaningful community impact through the Jenny Cares Foundation and other educational and philanthropic initiatives.

Media Contact

Jenny Beauty Supply

Website: https://www.jennybtysupply.com

Phone: 832.770.4533

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