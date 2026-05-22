Americans United Against Destructive Driving Launches Blog Page to Promote Safe Driving on Memorial Day

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! Infant behind the wheel. If we can educate early, we will have success. We can do this with the help of like-minded individuals, and corporations.

Twenty-three-year-old, all volunteer charity, offering a new blog page on their site, complete with dozens of articles and stories that give direction to all.

As we approach Memorial Day, let us remember to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our country by promoting safe driving practices” — William M. Piecuch, Jr., Founder and President of AUADD

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memorial Day is a time for remembrance and honoring those who have lost their lives while serving in the armed forces. However, it is also a time when many Americans hit the road to celebrate the long weekend. With this in mind, Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) has recently introduced a blog page on their website, https://Auadd.org , to educate drivers, pedestrians, and people of all ages on how to stay safe while using our world's highways and byways.According to the Journal of Consumers Affairs, Memorial Day is the third deadliest day for fatalities on the road. This is a concerning statistic that AUADD is determined to change. The newly launched blog page on their website features dozens of articles that cover a wide range of topics related to safe driving. From tips for new drivers to reminders for experienced ones, the blog page aims to inform and educate readers on how to prevent crashes and stay safe on the road.The blog page also includes articles specifically geared towards pedestrians and young drivers, as they are often the most vulnerable on the road. With the rise of distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors, it is crucial to educate people on the importance of safe driving practices. AUADD's blog page serves as a valuable resource for anyone looking to learn more about road safety and how to prevent accidents.As we approach Memorial Day, let us remember to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our country by promoting safe driving practices, stated William M Piecuch, Jr., Founder and President of AUADD. AUADD's blog page is a valuable tool for anyone looking to educate themselves on how to stay safe on the road. With the third deadliest day for fatalities upon us, let us all do our part in preventing-preventable crashes and keeping our roads safe. Visit https://Auadd.org/blog/ to learn more and become part of the team that is making great progress using a proven formula of education, political action, and victim services.

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