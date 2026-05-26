AICE Launches National Advisory Council to Strengthen Standards and Transparency in Credential Evaluation

New Advisory Council brings together respected education and policy leaders to support excellence and transparency in credential evaluation.

The formation of the Advisory Council represents an important step forward for AICE and the credential evaluation profession.” — Jasmin Saidi-Kuehnert, President, AICE Board of Directors

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of International Credential Evaluators (AICE) announces the formation of its inaugural Advisory Council , a strategic body of respected leaders and subject-matter experts providing independent guidance to support the Association’s mission to advance excellence, integrity, and transparency in international credential evaluation.The Council’s formation reflects AICE’s commitment to meet the growing demand for reliable recognition of international qualifications across higher education, licensure, and employment.Members, invited for their leadership and contributions to the field, serve in a voluntary capacity and will advise on emerging trends, promote best practices, and support outreach to institutions, regulators, and policymakers.The inaugural members of the AICE Advisory Council include:• Julia Funaki, Director, International, AACRAO• Clay Hensley, Senior Recognition Manager, International Baccalaureate; former Director, International Higher Education Outreach, College Board• Rafael Nevarez, Former Director of International Affairs, U.S. Department of Education“The formation of the Advisory Council represents an important step forward for AICE and the credential evaluation profession,” said Jasmin Saidi-Kuehnert, President, AICE Board of Directors. “Their collective insight strengthens our ability to promote rigorous, standards-based practices and support institutions, licensing bodies, and employers in making informed and defensible decisions.”Additional information about the Advisory Council is available on the AICE website About the Association of International Credential EvaluatorsThe Association of International Credential Evaluators (AICE) is a professional association of credential evaluation agencies formed in 1998. AICE is dedicated to promoting excellence, integrity, and best practices in the evaluation of international educational credentials through rigorous standards, proven methodologies, and professional collaboration.

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