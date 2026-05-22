Integrated Insurance Advisors Announces Transition of At Your Service Insurance, Inc. Clients

A seamless transition built on trust and shared values.

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Insurance Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transition of At Your Service Insurance, Inc. clients following owner Kia Harvey’s decision to partner with a trusted successor as she plans for retirement.

In a recent communication to clients, Kia Harvey expressed strong confidence in the transition, sharing that Chris and the Integrated Insurance Advisors team bring 'knowledge, integrity, and an eagerness to serve.' Her decision to move forward with the partnership was guided by a commitment to finding the right fit—one that reflects the same values and dedication to client care that have defined her agency.

The transition process began in March and was finalized with insurance carriers in May 2026. To ensure continuity and a smooth experience, Kia Harvey will remain actively involved over the next year, assisting clients and supporting the transition.

Integrated Insurance Advisors looks forward to building meaningful relationships with new clients and continuing the high standard of service they have come to expect. With access to a broader network of insurance carriers, the company is able to offer expanded options and customized solutions for both personal and commercial insurance needs.

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