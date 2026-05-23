Country Mile Entertainment Commences Principal Photography on 'Christmas in Clearwater'

Holiday Romance Starring Katrina Norman & Ignacyo Matynia, Directed by Lindsay Hartley, Films in Florida. Clearwater Marine Aquarium is the Center of the Story

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Mile Entertainment has commenced principal photography on Christmas in Clearwater, a coastal Christmas romance starring Katrina Norman (Christmas in Homestead) and Ignacyo Matynia (My Nightmare Landlord), directed by Lindsay Hartley (The Recipe Files). Shooting on location in Clearwater, the film features the Clearwater Marine Aquarium as both a primary setting and a central element of the story. Christmas in Clearwater is targeting a Christmas 2026 release.

Christmas in Clearwater follows an ambitious, career-driven woman (Norman) who returns to her hometown during the holiday season to close a business deal, only to reconnect with her former love (Matynia) and rediscover a sense of purpose through family, community, and the mission of the local marine aquarium. As the stakes rise, she is forced to choose between professional ambition and protecting the place, and the people, who shaped her.

The screenplay is by Laura Kampo Lennon (Miracle in Bethlehem, PA) and F.J. Lennon (Soul Trapper). Lindsay Hartley directs, with Josh Maas (A Christmas Movie Christmas) serving as director of photography. John Harris (Dead Man’s Wire) and Marc Marcum (Christmas Karma) produce for Country Mile Entertainment, alongside Eric Michael Kochmer (The Death of Snow White) and Nate Lipp (Red Camellia) producing and Gi Gonzales co-producing (Shift) for Cinesthesia Factory. Ben Rizzo (former executive w/ MSR Media International) of Country Mile Entertainment and Jason Cherubini (Money Plane) executive produce.

“Christmas in Clearwater brings together so much of what I love as a filmmaker. A second-chance romance, family, community, and the kind of work that reminds you why we tell stories like this,” said Hartley. “The Clearwater Marine Aquarium changed something in me from the moment I walked through the doors, and the community welcomed us in like family.”

The project features original music and a country-influenced soundtrack, in keeping with Country Mile Entertainment’s focus on storytelling rooted in the traditions of country music. It is the first holiday title from the company’s developing slate of country-music-inspired film and television projects.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Christmas in Clearwater and help bring the story and mission of Clearwater Marine Aquarium to audiences in such a heartfelt way,” said Joe Handy, CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium. “This film beautifully reflects the values that drive our rescue and rehabilitation efforts every day — compassion, community, and the connection between people and marine life — while also showcasing the beauty of Clearwater to a national audience.”

“Christmas in Clearwater is personal for everyone involved,” said Harris. “The aquarium’s mission — rescue, rehab, release — gave us a story with real heart, and the Clearwater community welcomed this production like family. This is exactly the kind of storytelling we built Country Mile to do.”

About Country Mile Entertainment

Country Mile Entertainment develops and produces lifestyle entertainment inspired by the storytelling traditions of country music. The company bridges the soul of country music with the power of film and television, bringing the stories behind the songs to life on screen alongside the fans who love them. The company’s developing slate spans feature films, series, and short-form storytelling for fans of country music and the lifestyle it represents. Christmas in Clearwater is among the company’s early releases. The company is headquartered in Nashville with operations in Los Angeles. More at countrymileentertainment.com.

About Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release. With a mission to preserve the environment and its marine life, CMA is home to rescued dolphins, harbor seals, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, and more. In 2024, CMA opened the Dr. James "Buddy" Powell Manatee Rehabilitation Center and now treats manatee patients in coordination with the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP). Through the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, CMA conducts important global research focused on protecting manatees, North Atlantic right whales, and sea turtles. The major motion pictures Dolphin Tale (2011) and its sequel Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) feature the true stories of rescued resident dolphins Winter and Hope, inspiring millions around the world. The mission and potential to change people's lives differentiates Clearwater Marine Aquarium from any other aquarium in the world. CMAquarium.org.

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