Phillips Law Group Named One of the 3 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Phoenix by ThreeBestRated.com

Attorney Jeffrey Phillips Best Rated Personal Injury Lawyer

Phillips Law Group earned a 4.8 out of 5 score and near-perfect marks across all 12 inspection categories on ThreeBestRated.com.

Being recognized by ThreeBestRated.com is a reflection of the hard work our entire team puts in every day to serve our clients and deliver results.” — Jeffrey Phillips, Founding Partner, Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group has been named one of the 3 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Phoenix, AZ by ThreeBestRated.com , a consumer research platform that evaluates local service providers through a rigorous 50-point inspection process. The firm joins a short list of Phoenix personal injury attorneys recognized for meeting ThreeBestRated's standards across a range of performance criteria.ThreeBestRated.com evaluates businesses based on customer reviews, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, and overall excellence. Phillips Law Group received near-perfect scores across all 12 inspection categories — including Experience, Reviews Accuracy, Business Images, Contact Information, Exact Services, Legitimate Ratings, Location Proximity, and Website Standard — earning a 4.8 out of 5 score on the platform.Founded in 1993 by Jeffrey L. Phillips, Phillips Law Group has spent more than 30 years representing injury victims across Arizona and beyond. The firm has recovered over $2 billion on behalf of more than 185,000 clients and handles a wide range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, and insurance disputes. Phillips Law Group is licensed in Arizona, Utah, and California, and works with attorneys throughout the country to represent clients in complex injury cases.The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no upfront costs and no legal fees unless compensation is recovered. Initial consultations are free, and the firm is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.The ThreeBestRated recognition reflects the firm's long-standing commitment to client service and legal results. ThreeBestRated.com evaluates businesses annually and updates its listings to reflect current performance, making the designation a reflection of sustained quality rather than a one-time achievement.Phillips Law Group's full listing can be viewed at https://threebestrated.com/personal-injury-lawyers-in-phoenix-az Individuals injured in an accident or seeking a personal injury attorney in Phoenix are encouraged to contact Phillips Law Group for a free consultation.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave # 1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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