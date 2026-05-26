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Car Accident Chiropractor Dr. Joe Coffman Urges Prompt Care for Miami Crash Victims

After a car accident, the biggest mistake we see is people waiting until the pain becomes unbearable to get checked” — Dr. Joe Coffman

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivify Chiropractic , the Miami practice led by Dr. Joe Coffman, is urging local drivers injured in car accidents to seek a prompt chiropractic evaluation rather than waiting for pain to set in. Early assessment, the practice says, can make a meaningful difference in recovery and help patients avoid lingering, chronic pain.Car accidents often cause whiplash, soft-tissue strains, and spinal misalignments whose symptoms can be masked by adrenaline in the hours and days after a collision. Left unaddressed, these injuries can develop into long-term neck pain, back pain, and headaches. Vivify Chiropractic encourages anyone involved in a crash—even a minor one—to be evaluated as soon as possible.Rather than focusing on temporary pain relief alone, Vivify Chiropractic uses a method it calls Neuro-Structural Correction, which assesses and addresses the underlying structural and neurological causes of pain. The approach is non-invasive and drug-free, supporting the body’s natural healing without reliance on surgery or pain medication.“After a car accident, the biggest mistake we see is people waiting until the pain becomes unbearable to get checked,” said Dr. Joe Coffman, founder of Vivify Chiropractic. “By then, what could have been a straightforward recovery has often turned into a chronic problem. Getting evaluated early gives the body its best chance to heal.”Vivify Chiropractic offers complimentary consultations for car accident injury patients and regularly accepts referrals from local attorneys and physicians. The practice serves patients throughout Miami-Dade, including South Miami, Coral Gables, Doral, and Kendall. More information is available on the practice’s car accident chiropractor in Miami page.Patients can schedule an appointment by calling (305) 661-4775. Vivify Chiropractic is located at 7110 SW 40th Street (Bird Road) in Miami, Florida.

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