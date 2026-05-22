Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Todd Jackson and Jonathan Ochs and the reappointment of Megan Harrison and Dr. Jon Ward to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees.

Todd Jackson

Jackson is the Chief Executive Officer of HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and has over 18 years of experience working with HCA Healthcare. He is Board Certified in Healthcare Administration from the American College of Healthcare Executives. Jackson earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and master’s degrees in business administration and health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Jonathan Ochs

Ochs is the Coastal Region President at Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Company. Previously, he served as the President of Trustmark National Bank in Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Ochs earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and administration from California Baptist University.

Megan Harrison

Harrison is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Owner of TrialGrayton Beach Outfitters, LLC. Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Board of Directors. Harrison earned her bachelor’s degree in hospitality management and tourism planning from the University of Florida.

Dr. Jon Ward

Dr. Ward is a Dermatologist at Dermatology Specialists of Florida. Active in his community, he has served as the Legislative Chairman for the Emerald Coast Medical Society and was the recipient of the 2014 Bay County Chamber of Commerce Businessperson of the Year Award. Dr. Ward earned his bachelor’s degree and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.