Hudson Capital Advisors Announces Strategic Finance Engagement with Krytheon
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Krytheon Inc.
Strategic finance engagement supports Krytheon’s enterprise infrastructure initiatives across treasury, operations, and cross-border systems
Under the engagement, Hudson Capital is expected to support Krytheon with strategic finance advisory, transaction evaluation, capital-markets coordination, financial analysis, investor materials, and related investment banking services within Hudson Capital’s regulated broker-dealer capacity.
“This engagement establishes a strategic finance framework intended to support Krytheon as the company continues advancing its enterprise infrastructure strategy,” said Bruce Raben, CEO of Hudson Capital Advisors BD, LLC. “Krytheon is developing infrastructure focused on treasury coordination, operational systems, and cross-border enterprise environments, and we look forward to supporting the company’s strategic finance and capital-markets initiatives.”
Krytheon recently announced initiatives involving treasury and FX intelligence systems, enterprise operational infrastructure, and cross-border servicing environments as part of its broader enterprise infrastructure strategy.
“Krytheon’s strategy increasingly sits at the intersection of operational infrastructure, treasury coordination, and enterprise-scale execution environments,” said Aylin Orial, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer of Krytheon. “We believe Hudson Capital’s experience across strategic finance, capital markets, and institutional transactions will support the continued evolution of our enterprise infrastructure initiatives.”
About Hudson Capital Advisors BD, LLC
Hudson Capital Advisors BD, LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer based in Santa Monica, California. Hudson Capital provides strategic finance advisory, capital-markets advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, restructuring support, and institutional transaction advisory services.
About Krytheon, Inc.
Krytheon, Inc. is a New York-based enterprise infrastructure company developing systems focused on treasury coordination, cross-border operational workflows, enterprise servicing environments, and institutional operating systems.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding potential financing initiatives, strategic transactions, enterprise infrastructure initiatives, and future business activities. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
Bruce Raben
Hudson Capital Advisors BD, LLC
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