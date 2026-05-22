Hudson Capital Advisors Announces Strategic Finance Engagement with Krytheon

Hudson Capital Advisors Logo Krytheon Inc.

Strategic finance engagement supports Krytheon’s enterprise infrastructure initiatives across treasury, operations, and cross-border systems

This engagement establishes a strategic finance framework intended to support Krytheon as the company continues advancing its enterprise infrastructure strategy.” — Bruce Raben, Partner

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Capital Advisors BD, LLC (“Hudson Capital”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, today announced that it has entered into an engagement with Krytheon Inc. (“Krytheon”) to provide strategic finance and capital markets advisory services in connection with potential financing initiatives, strategic transactions, merger and acquisition opportunities, and related enterprise infrastructure initiatives.Under the engagement, Hudson Capital is expected to support Krytheon with strategic finance advisory, transaction evaluation, capital-markets coordination, financial analysis, investor materials, and related investment banking services within Hudson Capital’s regulated broker-dealer capacity.“This engagement establishes a strategic finance framework intended to support Krytheon as the company continues advancing its enterprise infrastructure strategy,” said Bruce Raben , CEO of Hudson Capital Advisors BD, LLC. “Krytheon is developing infrastructure focused on treasury coordination, operational systems, and cross-border enterprise environments, and we look forward to supporting the company’s strategic finance and capital-markets initiatives.”Krytheon recently announced initiatives involving treasury and FX intelligence systems, enterprise operational infrastructure, and cross-border servicing environments as part of its broader enterprise infrastructure strategy.“Krytheon’s strategy increasingly sits at the intersection of operational infrastructure, treasury coordination, and enterprise-scale execution environments,” said Aylin Orial, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer of Krytheon. “We believe Hudson Capital’s experience across strategic finance, capital markets, and institutional transactions will support the continued evolution of our enterprise infrastructure initiatives.”About Hudson Capital Advisors BD, LLCHudson Capital Advisors BD, LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer based in Santa Monica, California. Hudson Capital provides strategic finance advisory, capital-markets advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, restructuring support, and institutional transaction advisory services.About Krytheon, Inc.Krytheon, Inc. is a New York-based enterprise infrastructure company developing systems focused on treasury coordination, cross-border operational workflows, enterprise servicing environments, and institutional operating systems.Forward-Looking StatementsThis announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding potential financing initiatives, strategic transactions, enterprise infrastructure initiatives, and future business activities. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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