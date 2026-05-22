Wordflirt Launches AI Marketing Systems for Reverse Mortgage Professionals

Boutique AI Marketing Agency in California Claudia Loens, Founder of Wordflirt

Boutique agency combines practical AI, automation, and marketing strategy to help loan officers stay visible and competitive online

I love helping my clients get better visibility without the overwhelm so they can help more seniors.” — Claudia Loens, Founder

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wordflirt®, a boutique digital marketing company specializing in the reverse mortgage industry, announced the expansion of its services into AI-powered marketing systems designed specifically for reverse mortgage professionals and small businesses seeking smarter, more efficient ways to grow.

Founded by marketing strategist Claudia Loens, Wordflirt has spent more than 15 years helping reverse mortgage loan officers strengthen their online presence through websites, newsletters, content creation, LinkedIn strategy, and long-term marketing support. The company is now integrating practical AI tools, automations, and voice/chat technologies into its client systems to help businesses save time, improve communication, and capture more opportunities online.

“Many professionals know AI is changing marketing, but they don’t know where to start — or they’re overwhelmed by the technology,” said Claudia Loens, Founder of Wordflirt. “We’re focused on making AI practical and usable for real businesses, especially for professionals who still want a personal, relationship-driven approach with their clients.”

The company’s flagship system, the Reverse Mortgage Growth Engine™, combines educational websites, blog content, lead nurturing, CRM tools, review automation, and AI-enhanced marketing systems into one streamlined solution designed to help loan officers remain visible in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Unlike generic marketing agencies or one-size-fits-all AI tools, Wordflirt focuses heavily on the unique compliance considerations and relationship-based nature of the reverse mortgage industry. The company emphasizes “human-centered automation,” helping businesses modernize without losing authenticity or personal connection.

“We’ve always believed marketing should feel helpful, educational, and human,” Loens added. “AI should support relationships — not replace them.”

In addition to reverse mortgage marketing systems, Wordflirt also offers AI voice agents, reputation management tools, marketing automation systems, website design, and custom monthly newsletters for service-based businesses.

For more information, visit Wordflirt.com.

About Wordflirt®

Wordflirt® is a California-based AI-powered marketing agency specializing in reverse mortgage and service-based business marketing. Founded by Claudia Loens, the company combines over 15 years of marketing experience with practical AI tools and automation systems to help businesses grow smarter, stay visible online, and create more leverage through modern marketing technology.

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