NASAWatch Editor Keith Cowing to Receive Space Pioneer Award at the National Space Society’s ISDC Conference

Keith Cowing

The 44th Annual International Space Development Conference is in McLean, VA, June 4-7, 2026

We are delighted to honor Keith Cowing for a long career of insightful and informative daily analysis of space programs worldwide, and for his unwavering support for the advancement of space science.” — Dr. Pascal Lee, Chair, ISDC 2026

EXPLORATION PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society is pleased to announce Keith Cowing as a guest and honoree at its 44th annual International Space Development Conference (ISDC) in McLean, VA, on June 4-7, 2026. Cowing will receive the NSS’s Space Pioneer Award for excellence in mass media.“We are delighted to honor Keith Cowing for a decades-long career of deeply insightful and informative daily analysis of space programs worldwide, and for his unwavering support for the advancement of space science, in particular astrobiology and space life sciences,” said Dr. Pascal Lee, co-chair of ISDC 2026.Cowing is the editor of NASAWatch.com, a news source and watchdog for U.S. space efforts, and Astrobiology.com. He is a former NASA space biologist and International Space Station payload manager, and more recently a sought-out space commentator on national and global media. Cowing is a Fellow of the Explorers Club; has trained at NASTAR and ZeroG; was co-lead of the ISEE-3 Reboot and Lunar Orbiter Image Recovery projects; and organized and edited the proceedings of the NASA Risk and Exploration Symposium.In other space-related activities, Cowing is a three-time veteran of the Haughton-Mars Project on Devon Island and served a stint at Everest base camp supporting the first astronaut ascent. He was a guest editor of three editions of Ad Astra magazine and co-wrote “New Moon Rising” with former Ad Astra editor Frank Sietzen.“I am truly honored to receive this award from the NSS given its long history of tirelessly advocating for humanity to become a spacefaring species,” Cowing said. “After 30 years of editing NASAWatch, my attention will now pivot toward my other website, Astrobiology.com, and the book I am writing on astrobiology expeditions.”In addition to accepting his Space Pioneer Award, Cowing will appear in the Mars sessions at the ISDC. More information can be found at the ISDC website, isdc.nss.org. About the ISDCThe ISDC is the annual conference of the National Space Society (NSS), bringing together well over 1000 leading executives, managers, engineers, scientists, educators, students, and laypeople from a wide variety of backgrounds to join in working toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization. The conference has attracted tens of thousands of people from dozens of countries and featured important thought leaders from NASA, commercial space, media, academia, and other space-related fields. The theme for ISDC 2026 is Space for Us All.About the NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

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