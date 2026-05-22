WeShip Express Announces Integration with ShipStation to Streamline Compliant Wine Shipping

WeShip Express integrates with ShipStation to deliver compliant, scalable wine shipping and fulfillment services for wineries and retailers.

At WeShip, compliance isn’t a feature — it’s the foundation of how we operate.” — Marc Goodfriend, CEO, WeShip Express

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeShip Express , a leading provider of compliant direct-to-consumer alcohol logistics and fulfillment solutions, today announced a new integration with ShipStation , one of the world’s leading ecommerce shipping platforms.The integration enables wineries and alcohol retailers using ShipStation to seamlessly connect with WeShip Express’ specialized wine shipping infrastructure, including compliant carrier workflows, fulfillment support, and direct-to-consumer logistics capabilities.Designed specifically for the complexities of beverage alcohol shipping, the integration helps wineries and retailers operate more efficiently while leveraging a shipping infrastructure purpose-built for compliant direct-to-consumer wine fulfillment.“At WeShip, compliance isn’t a feature — it’s the foundation of how we operate,” said Marc Goodfriend, CEO of WeShip Express. “Wine shipping is fundamentally different from traditional ecommerce fulfillment. Carrier relationships, adult signature requirements, state-by-state regulations, and temperature considerations all create complexity that most shipping platforms were never designed to manage on their own. This integration gives ShipStation users access to compliant, sustainable wine shipping services while allowing them to continue operating within the workflows they already know and trust.”The integration supports streamlined shipping workflows across major national carriers while giving wineries and alcohol retailers access to WeShip Express’ broader network of fulfillment, compliance, and direct-to-consumer shipping services designed specifically for beverage alcohol.WeShip Express currently operates fulfillment and logistics infrastructure across key wine markets including California, with a major presence in Napa Valley and Los Angeles, as well as facilities in New York, Florida, Texas, and Missouri. The company also maintains strategic partner facilities in Italy, France, and Spain to support international wine logistics and market expansion opportunities.The announcement comes as the wine industry continues to modernize its ecommerce infrastructure and seek long-term shipping partners capable of supporting scalable, compliance-focused direct-to-consumer growth.“We believe the future of wine ecommerce belongs to companies that can combine simplicity for the customer with sophisticated compliance and logistics infrastructure behind the scenes,” added Goodfriend. “Our goal is to help wineries and retailers grow confidently with infrastructure designed specifically for the realities of alcohol shipping.”WeShip Express currently supports wineries, retailers, and beverage alcohol brands nationwide through a network of fulfillment and compliance solutions purpose-built for direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping.About WeShip ExpressWeShip Express is a leading provider of compliant direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping, fulfillment, compliance, and logistics solutions for wineries, retailers, and beverage alcohol brands across the United States. The company provides technology-enabled shipping infrastructure, temperature-controlled logistics, compliance support, and national fulfillment services purpose-built for the beverage alcohol industry.

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