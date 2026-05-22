Raaw Energy Expands Recall of Dog Food Because of Listeria Monocytogenes Health Risk

4411 (Beef, Tripe, Duck Necks, and Chicken) 5-lb tubes 9.9.2025, 9.23.2025, 10.14.2025, 10.15.2025 4411(Beef, Tripe, Duck Necks, and Chicken) 2-lb tubes 9.9.2025, 9.23.2025, 10.15.2025 60/30/10 Chicken Medley 5-lb tubes 10.10.2025 60/30/10 Chicken Medley 2-lb tubes 7.29.2025, 8.6.2025, 8.7.2025 60/30/10 Turkey Medley 5-lb tubes 7.24.2025, 7.29.2025 60/30/10 Turkey Medley 2-lb tubes 7.24.2025, 7.29.2025 70/30/Beef Heart 5-lb tubes 8.19.2025 70/30/Beef Heart 2-lb tubes 8.19.2025, 8.20.2025 American Bully 5-lb tubes 10.21.2025, 11.7.2025 American Bully 2-lb tubes 10.21.2025, 10.22.2025 *Beef and Chicken 5-lb tubes 7.30.2025, 8.12.2025, 8.13.2025, 8.15.2025, 8.28.2025, 8.29.2025, 9.2.2025, 9.5.2025, 9.16.2025, 9.17.2025, 9.24.2025, 10.7.2025, 10.8.2025, 10.30.2025, 12.16.2025, 12.17.2025 Beef and Chicken 2-lb tubes 7.30.2025, 8.8.2025, 8.13.2025, 8.15.2025, 8.27.2025, 8.28.2025, 8.29.2025, 9.2.2025, 9.5.2025, 9.17.2025, 10.8.2025, 10.17.2025, 10.22.2025, 10.30.2025, 11.22.2025, 12.17.2025 *Beef and Chicken Tripe Medley 5-lb tubes 7.30.2025, 8.13.2025, 8.14.2025, 8.15.2025, 9.17.2025, 9.18.2025, 10.8.2025, 10.9.2025, 10.14.2025, 10.29.2025, 11.18.2025, 11.25.2025, 12.9.2025, 12.23.25 Beef and Chicken Tripe Medley 2-lb tubes 7.30.2025, 7.31.2025, 8.5.2025, 8.6.2025, 8.15.2025, 9.18.2025, 10.9.2025, 10.11.2025, 11.5.2025, 11.19.2025 Beef and Pork 5-lb tubes 7.17.2025 Beef and Pork 2-lb tubes 7.17.2025, 10.31.2025, 11.1.2025 Beef and Salmon 5-ln tubes 7.18.2025, 7.26.2025, 8.1.2025, 8.13.2025, 9.5.2025, 9.19.2025, 9.20.2025, 10.25.2025, 10.31.2025, 11.4.2025, 11.5.2025, 11.7.2025, 11.8.2025, 11.14.2025, 11.20.2025, 11.21.2025, 12.2.2025, 12.10.2025, 12.13.2025, 12.17.2025 Beef and Salmon 2-lb tubes 7.18.2025, 7.26.2025, 8.13.2025, 8.15.2025, 8.29.2025, 9.2.2025, 9.5.2025, 9.6.2025, 9.12.2025, 9.18.2025, 9.19.2025, 9.20.2025, 10.25.2025, 10.31.2025, 11.5.2025, 11.6.2025, 11.7.2025, 11.8.2025, 11.12.2025, 11.14.2025. 11.19.2025, 11.21.2025, 12.2.2025, 12.13.2025, 12.17.2025 *Beef and Turkey Medley 5-lb tubes 7.24.2025, 7.25.2025, 10.22.2025, 12.17.2025, 12.19.2025, 12.23.2025 3.31.26 *Beef and Turkey Medley 2-l5-b b tubes 7.25.2025, 7.26.2025, 12.18.2025, 12.23.2025 Beef Liver and Kidney 2-lb tubes 9.13.2025 Beefturducken 5-lb tubes 11.25.2025 Beefturducken 2-lb tubes 7.29.2025, 11.25.2025 Chicken Hearts 2-lb tubes 11.7.2025 *Chicken Medley 5-lb tubes 7.17.2025, 7.24.2025, 9.10.2025, 9.11.2025, 10.10.2025, 11.14.2025, 11.15.2025, 11.18.2025, 11.25.2025, 12.5.2025, 12.19.2025,12.12.25 *Chicken Medley 2-lb tubes 7.17.2025, 7.23.2025, 8.5.2025, 8.7.2025, 8.26.2025, 9.26.2025,10.11.2025, 10.15.2025, 10.16.2025, 10.25.2025, 11.22.2025, 12.5.2025, Chips Agility 2-lb tubes 9.23.2025, 11.1.2025, 11.7.2025, 11.8.2025 Chips Beef 5-lb tubes 7.22.2025 Chips Beef 2-lb tubes 7.22.2025 Country Soul 2-lb tubes 9.4.2025, 9.5.2025 Dog's Best Friend 5-lb tubes 11.13.2025, 11.14.2025 Dog's Best Friend 2-lb tubes 7.29.2025, 9.3.2025, 11.13.2025, 11.14.2025 Duck 5-lb tubes 9.11.2025, 9.12.2025 Duck 2-lb tubes 9.12.2025 Green Tripe 5-lb tubes 11.5.2025 Green Tripe 2-lb tubes 10.17.2025, 10.18.2025, 11.1.2025 Heart Chunks 2-lb tubes 7.19.2025 Heart Corazon 5-lb tubes 10.14.2025 Heart Corazon 2-lb tubes 8.9.2025 Hybrid Beef and Chicken 2-lb tubes 10.17.2025 Hybrid Dog's Best Friend 2-lb tubes 7.29.2025 Italian 5-lb tubes 10.14.2025 Italian 2-lb tubes 8.7.2025, 8.8.2025 Kidney and Liver 2-lb tubes 10.18.2025 Lamb Beef and Chicken 5-lb tubes 12.2.2025 Natural Remedies 2-lb tubes 9.4.2025, 9.9.2025 Pork 5-lb tubes 8.1.2025, 11.1.2025, 12.13.2025 Pork 2-lb tubes 10.14.2025, 11.1, 2025, 12.13.2025 R Chicken 5-lb tubes 11.5.2025 R Chicken 2-lb tubes 11.5.2025 R Chicken with Pork 5-lb tubes 11.4.2025, 12.10.2025 R Chicken with Pork 2-lb tubes 11.4.2025, 12.10.2025 *Salmon 5-lb tubes 7.31.2025, 9.10.2025, 10.24.2025, 10.25.2025, 10.29.2025, 11.14.2025, 12.5.2025, 12.12.25, 12.20.2025 Salmon 2-lb tubes 7.23.2025, 7.31.2025, 8.8.2025, 9.10.2025, 10.29.2025, 11.14.2025, 11.22.2025, 12.5.2025, 12.20.2025 Terrestrial 5-lb tubes 10.7.2025 Terrestrial 2-lb tubes 10.7.2025 Turkey Chicken 5-lb tubes 9.25.2025, 10.24.2025, 12.19.2025, 12.20.2025 Turkey Chicken 2-lb tubes 9.25.2025, 12.20.2025 Turkey Medley 5-lb tubes 9.24.2025, 9.25.2025 Turkey Medley 2-lb tubes 9.25.2025, 9.26.2025, 10.23.2025, 10.24.2025, 11.13.2025 White Meat Turkey Breast 2-lb tubes 9.3.2025, 11.13.2025 Whole Chicken 5-lb tubes 9.5.2025, 9.6.2025 Whole Chicken 2-lb tubes 9.5.2025, 9.6.2025

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