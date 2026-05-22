Raaw Energy Expands Recall of Dog Food Because of Listeria Monocytogenes Health Risk
4411 (Beef, Tripe, Duck Necks, and Chicken)
5-lb tubes
9.9.2025, 9.23.2025, 10.14.2025, 10.15.2025
4411(Beef, Tripe, Duck Necks, and Chicken)
2-lb tubes
9.9.2025, 9.23.2025, 10.15.2025
60/30/10 Chicken Medley
5-lb tubes
10.10.2025
60/30/10 Chicken Medley
2-lb tubes
7.29.2025, 8.6.2025, 8.7.2025
60/30/10 Turkey Medley
5-lb tubes
7.24.2025, 7.29.2025
60/30/10 Turkey Medley
2-lb tubes
7.24.2025, 7.29.2025
70/30/Beef Heart
5-lb tubes
8.19.2025
70/30/Beef Heart
2-lb tubes
8.19.2025, 8.20.2025
American Bully
5-lb tubes
10.21.2025, 11.7.2025
American Bully
2-lb tubes
10.21.2025, 10.22.2025
*Beef and Chicken
5-lb tubes
7.30.2025, 8.12.2025, 8.13.2025, 8.15.2025, 8.28.2025, 8.29.2025, 9.2.2025, 9.5.2025, 9.16.2025, 9.17.2025, 9.24.2025, 10.7.2025, 10.8.2025, 10.30.2025, 12.16.2025, 12.17.2025
Beef and Chicken
2-lb tubes
7.30.2025, 8.8.2025, 8.13.2025, 8.15.2025, 8.27.2025, 8.28.2025, 8.29.2025, 9.2.2025, 9.5.2025, 9.17.2025, 10.8.2025, 10.17.2025, 10.22.2025, 10.30.2025, 11.22.2025, 12.17.2025
*Beef and Chicken Tripe Medley
5-lb tubes
7.30.2025, 8.13.2025, 8.14.2025, 8.15.2025, 9.17.2025, 9.18.2025, 10.8.2025, 10.9.2025, 10.14.2025, 10.29.2025, 11.18.2025, 11.25.2025, 12.9.2025, 12.23.25
Beef and Chicken Tripe Medley
2-lb tubes
7.30.2025, 7.31.2025, 8.5.2025, 8.6.2025, 8.15.2025, 9.18.2025, 10.9.2025, 10.11.2025, 11.5.2025, 11.19.2025
Beef and Pork
5-lb tubes
7.17.2025
Beef and Pork
2-lb tubes
7.17.2025, 10.31.2025, 11.1.2025
Beef and Salmon
5-ln tubes
7.18.2025, 7.26.2025, 8.1.2025, 8.13.2025, 9.5.2025, 9.19.2025, 9.20.2025, 10.25.2025, 10.31.2025, 11.4.2025, 11.5.2025, 11.7.2025, 11.8.2025, 11.14.2025, 11.20.2025, 11.21.2025, 12.2.2025, 12.10.2025, 12.13.2025, 12.17.2025
Beef and Salmon
2-lb tubes
7.18.2025, 7.26.2025, 8.13.2025, 8.15.2025, 8.29.2025, 9.2.2025, 9.5.2025, 9.6.2025, 9.12.2025, 9.18.2025, 9.19.2025, 9.20.2025, 10.25.2025, 10.31.2025, 11.5.2025, 11.6.2025, 11.7.2025, 11.8.2025, 11.12.2025, 11.14.2025. 11.19.2025, 11.21.2025, 12.2.2025, 12.13.2025, 12.17.2025
*Beef and Turkey Medley
5-lb tubes
7.24.2025, 7.25.2025, 10.22.2025, 12.17.2025, 12.19.2025, 12.23.2025 3.31.26
*Beef and Turkey Medley
2-l5-b b tubes
7.25.2025, 7.26.2025, 12.18.2025, 12.23.2025
Beef Liver and Kidney
2-lb tubes
9.13.2025
Beefturducken
5-lb tubes
11.25.2025
Beefturducken
2-lb tubes
7.29.2025, 11.25.2025
Chicken Hearts
2-lb tubes
11.7.2025
*Chicken Medley
5-lb tubes
7.17.2025, 7.24.2025, 9.10.2025, 9.11.2025, 10.10.2025, 11.14.2025, 11.15.2025, 11.18.2025, 11.25.2025, 12.5.2025, 12.19.2025,12.12.25
*Chicken Medley
2-lb tubes
7.17.2025, 7.23.2025, 8.5.2025, 8.7.2025, 8.26.2025, 9.26.2025,10.11.2025, 10.15.2025, 10.16.2025, 10.25.2025, 11.22.2025, 12.5.2025,
Chips Agility
2-lb tubes
9.23.2025, 11.1.2025, 11.7.2025, 11.8.2025
Chips Beef
5-lb tubes
7.22.2025
Chips Beef
2-lb tubes
7.22.2025
Country Soul
2-lb tubes
9.4.2025, 9.5.2025
Dog's Best Friend
5-lb tubes
11.13.2025, 11.14.2025
Dog's Best Friend
2-lb tubes
7.29.2025, 9.3.2025, 11.13.2025, 11.14.2025
Duck
5-lb tubes
9.11.2025, 9.12.2025
Duck
2-lb tubes
9.12.2025
Green Tripe
5-lb tubes
11.5.2025
Green Tripe
2-lb tubes
10.17.2025, 10.18.2025, 11.1.2025
Heart Chunks
2-lb tubes
7.19.2025
Heart Corazon
5-lb tubes
10.14.2025
Heart Corazon
2-lb tubes
8.9.2025
Hybrid Beef and Chicken
2-lb tubes
10.17.2025
Hybrid Dog's Best Friend
2-lb tubes
7.29.2025
Italian
5-lb tubes
10.14.2025
Italian
2-lb tubes
8.7.2025, 8.8.2025
Kidney and Liver
2-lb tubes
10.18.2025
Lamb Beef and Chicken
5-lb tubes
12.2.2025
Natural Remedies
2-lb tubes
9.4.2025, 9.9.2025
Pork
5-lb tubes
8.1.2025, 11.1.2025, 12.13.2025
Pork
2-lb tubes
10.14.2025, 11.1, 2025, 12.13.2025
R Chicken
5-lb tubes
11.5.2025
R Chicken
2-lb tubes
11.5.2025
R Chicken with Pork
5-lb tubes
11.4.2025, 12.10.2025
R Chicken with Pork
2-lb tubes
11.4.2025, 12.10.2025
*Salmon
5-lb tubes
7.31.2025, 9.10.2025, 10.24.2025, 10.25.2025, 10.29.2025, 11.14.2025, 12.5.2025, 12.12.25, 12.20.2025
Salmon
2-lb tubes
7.23.2025, 7.31.2025, 8.8.2025, 9.10.2025, 10.29.2025, 11.14.2025, 11.22.2025, 12.5.2025, 12.20.2025
Terrestrial
5-lb tubes
10.7.2025
Terrestrial
2-lb tubes
10.7.2025
Turkey Chicken
5-lb tubes
9.25.2025, 10.24.2025, 12.19.2025, 12.20.2025
Turkey Chicken
2-lb tubes
9.25.2025, 12.20.2025
Turkey Medley
5-lb tubes
9.24.2025, 9.25.2025
Turkey Medley
2-lb tubes
9.25.2025, 9.26.2025, 10.23.2025, 10.24.2025, 11.13.2025
White Meat Turkey Breast
2-lb tubes
9.3.2025, 11.13.2025
Whole Chicken
5-lb tubes
9.5.2025, 9.6.2025
Whole Chicken
2-lb tubes
9.5.2025, 9.6.2025
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