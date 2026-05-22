Mobility City Welcomes New Franchise Owners to Boca Raton Headquarters for Corporate Training

New Mobility City franchisees from Idaho, Illinois, and Massachusetts complete hands-on onboarding as Mobility City continues national expansion

New owner training is where our franchisees truly begin to see the depth of support behind the Mobility City system” — Vinny Baratta, Founder and COO

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOCA RATON, Fla., -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., a national franchise network specializing in mobility equipment repairs , rentals, and sales, recently welcomed its newest franchise owners to the company’s corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, for several days of intensive new owner training.The training program is a key step in the Mobility City franchise onboarding process. After joining the system and completing initial startup requirements, new franchise owners travel to corporate headquarters to work directly with the Mobility City leadership team and department heads.During the multi-day program, franchisees receive hands-on training across operations, customer service, vendor relationships, marketing, national accounts, mobility equipment service standards, and local market launch preparation. The goal is to prepare each owner to open with the tools, systems, and support needed to serve seniors, veterans, caregivers, and individuals with mobility challenges in their communities.Mobility City Founder and COO Vinny Baratta participated in the training, along with CEO Diane Baratta and members of the corporate support team. The sessions give new owners direct access to the company’s leadership, culture, and proven operating model.“New owner training is where our franchisees truly begin to see the depth of support behind the Mobility City system,” said Vinny Baratta, Founder and COO of Mobility City. “They are not just buying into a business. They are joining a mission-driven network built to help people stay safe, independent, and mobile.”The latest training group included Tom and Tim Dunn, who are preparing to open Mobility City of Boise, Idaho; Sonny and Ash Patel, who are preparing to open Mobility City of Naperville, Illinois; and Gordon and Clementia Pundrothu, who are preparing to open Mobility City of Acton, Massachusetts.As Mobility City continues expanding across the United States, corporate training remains an important part of the company’s launch process. Each new owner is introduced to the systems, standards, and national support resources that help Mobility City locations provide professional mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales services in their local markets.“Every new franchise owner brings new energy, new local relationships, and a new opportunity to serve people who rely on mobility equipment every day,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City. “We are excited to welcome these owners into the Mobility City family and support them as they prepare to open.”Mobility City’s growing franchise network supports customers with mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales of wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, and other home medical equipment.About Mobility CityMobility City Holdings, Inc. is a national franchise company specializing in mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales. Mobility City locations help seniors, veterans, caregivers, and individuals with mobility challenges maintain independence through professional service, equipment support, and access to trusted mobility solutions.For more information about Mobility City franchise opportunities, visit mobilitycity.com/franchising.

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