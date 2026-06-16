Plano's Elephant Trunk Moving Supplies warns DFW families that summer heat weakens cardboard boxes and explains why plastic crates hold up.

Summer is our busiest season, and it is also when cardboard is at its worst. Families planning a move in DFW should think carefully before defaulting to cardboard and consider renting moving boxes” — Mollie Hancock

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLANO, Texas — Summer is the busiest moving season in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and it is also the season when cardboard moving boxes are most likely to fail. Garage and storage temperatures in North Texas regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in June and July. Cardboard stored in those conditions absorbs heat and humidity, weakening the walls and bottoms of boxes before moving day even begins. Elephant Trunk Moving Supplies , a Plano-based reusable plastic moving crate rental company, is reminding DFW homeowners planning summer moves to consider the heat before defaulting to cardboard.Founded in 2015 by John and Mollie Hancock, Elephant Trunk Moving Supplies provides reusable plastic moving crates for local residential moves throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company’s crates are weather-resistant, stackable, and designed to hold up through the temperature and humidity conditions that cardboard cannot withstand. Unlike cardboard boxes, the plastic crates do not require tape, do not collapse under weight, and do not soften when stored in warm conditions ahead of a move.“We hear this every summer. A family packs their boxes a week ahead, stores them in the garage, and by moving day the cardboard has gone soft from the heat and humidity. Plastic crates do not have that problem. They perform the same whether it is April or August.”— John Hancock, Co-Founder, Elephant Trunk Moving SuppliesThe durability advantage carries a secondary benefit that DFW families hiring professional movers may not anticipate. Multiple Elephant Trunk customers have reported that professional movers worked faster with uniform plastic crates than with mixed-size cardboard boxes. Because the crates are consistent in size and stack securely, movers can load trucks more efficiently. Several customers have noted a reduction of one to two hours in mover time as a result. At prevailing Dallas-area mover rates, that time savings can offset a meaningful share of the rental cost.Rental packages from Elephant Trunk Moving Supplies are priced by home size, with free delivery and pickup included on all packages. A two-week rental for a one-bedroom home starts at $140. A three-bedroom package, which includes 75 crates, is available for $235 for two weeks. Packages are available for homes from one to five bedrooms, with rental periods of two, three, or four weeks. Customers with longer timelines can contact the company directly to arrange an extended rental.“Summer is our busiest season, and it is also when cardboard is at its worst. Families planning a June or July move in DFW should think carefully before defaulting to cardboard. The heat here is not forgiving, and a box failure during a move is a problem that is entirely avoidable.”— Mollie Hancock, Co-Founder, Elephant Trunk Moving SuppliesElephant Trunk Moving Supplies serves local residential and office moves throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Richardson, Garland, Irving, and Carrollton. The company does not provide long-distance or out-of-state moving services. Since launching, the company has helped divert more than 300,000 cardboard boxes from North Texas landfills. Elephant Trunk Moving Supplies was named Best of Plano Small Business of the Year in 2024, is certified Best Moving Supplies in Plano by Localmovers.com, and received Green Business Certification from the City of Plano in March 2026.Rental packages and online ordering are available at https://www.elephanttrunk.net . Customers can also reach the company by phone at 214-755-4675.About Elephant Trunk Moving Supplies:Elephant Trunk Moving Supplies, founded by John and Mollie Hancock, provides reusable plastic moving box rentals for local residential and office moves throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Built on the principles of being ecological, economical, and easy to use, the company delivers sanitized, durable moving crates before moving day and picks them up after unpacking, removing the need for cardboard boxes, tape, and post-move disposal. The company has helped divert more than 300,000 cardboard boxes from North Texas landfills and holds Green Business Certification from the City of Plano, issued March 2026. Elephant Trunk Moving Supplies serves local DFW moves only and does not provide long-distance or out-of-state moving services.Learn more at https://www.elephanttrunk.net Company facts and entity data are available at https://www.elephanttrunk.net/brand-entity-facts

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