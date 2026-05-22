Miami's Masha Kova Drops the Summer Anthem 'Bye Bye Bye' Featured and Produced by Teddy Riley — Out Now

Masha Kova x Teddy Riley - On set of Bye Bye Bye music video

Miami's Masha Kova launches single with over 20 billboards, a Teddy Riley feature & production, and a summer of music videos, pop-ups & live performances ahead.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Masha Kova and Bye Bye Bye have arrived. The 20-year-old Miami-born Pop and R&B artist has officially released her debut single "Bye Bye Bye" — featuring and produced by Grammy-winning legend Teddy Riley and distributed independently through Vydia — to immediate and enthusiastic listener response. The single is available now on all major streaming platforms.Early reaction to "Bye Bye Bye" has been swift and resounding. Listeners are already calling it a summer anthem, a total "bop," a groove-driven Pop and R&B record carrying the unmistakable weight of a Teddy Riley production while introducing a voice that is entirely and undeniably Masha Kova's own.A Launch Miami Won't ForgetThis week, over 20 outdoor advertising placements went up across Miami, including a digital billboard on the I-395 corridor and transit shelter locations across Miami delivering over 580,000 combined weekly impressions before a single note was heard publicly. Tonight, Masha and her team celebrate the release with a private dinner in Miami marking the close of a launch week that the city will not soon forget.Teddy Riley: The Co-Sign That MattersTeddy Riley is the architect of New Jack Swing and the producer behind Michael Jackson, Blackstreet, four decades of genre-defining records and so much more. His decision to produce Masha Kova's debut single is not a footnote. It is the headline.Body So Tea: More Than a SongAlongside the release, Masha has launched the Body So Tea Challenge — a self-love and body positivity movement timed to Mental Health Awareness Month. Already gaining traction across TikTok and Instagram, the campaign positions Masha as an artist building a brand rooted in values that extend far beyond the music.What's Coming This SummerThe release of "Bye Bye Bye" is only the beginning:June 2026 — Official music video releaseSummer 2026 — Pop-up events hosted by Masha across Miami and beyondUpcoming — Live performance announcements coming soonIndependently Built. Globally Distributed."Bye Bye Bye" is distributed through Vydia — one of the music industry's most respected independent distribution and rights management platforms — giving Masha full creative control while reaching every major streaming platform worldwide. This is an independent artist operating at the highest level, on her own terms.About Masha KovaMasha Kova is a rising Miami-based pop and R&B artist. Known for her confident and youthful sound, she blends modern pop sensibilities with 2000s R&B influences. Her mother is a former international beauty queen and pop star. Her father is a multi-instrumentalist and producer with major industry credits. "Bye Bye Bye," produced by Teddy Riley and distributed through Vydia, is her debut single and the opening statement of a career the music industry is already watching.Stream "Bye Bye Bye" now on all platforms.Follow @mashakova on Instagram and TikTok.MEDIA CONTACT:Shawn | The LipstickRoyalty Agencyshawn@thelipstickroyaltyagency.com786-818-0693

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