METRO DETROIT NIGHTCLUB TRANSFORMS INTO IMMERSIVE FANTASY TAVERN FOR ONE-NIGHT ‘DND’ EXPERIENCE

Created by musical artist, producer, and Preva co-owner Ashwin Gane, “DND: An Immersive Tavern Experience”

Interactive event combines gaming, music, food, drink, and storytelling into a multisensory experience.

MI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For one night only, Preva Nightclub in Redford, Mich. will trade bottle service and DJs for potions and knights as it transforms into a fully immersive tavern blending music, storytelling, and fantasy on Fri. May 29, 2026.Created by musical artist, producer, and Preva co-owner Ashwin Gane, “DND: An Immersive Tavern Experience” invites guests ages 14+ to step inside a living, breathing fantasy world complete with roaming characters, quest-based gameplay, and medieval-inspired food and drink. A highlight of the evening includes the screening premiere of Gane’s cinematic music video “DND” followed by a live performance.“We set out to create a complete experience for all the senses, much more than just a themed party, a fantasy medieval tavern come to life,” said Gane. “This will be something transportive for one night that leaves the ordinary behind to step into another world.”Guests can expect:A fully themed fantasy environment with actors, costumes, and interactive elementsA medieval-inspired menu featuring items like meat and mushroom pasties, ale-braised short rib, and tavern skewers, alongside desserts such as gingerbryde and pear tartA signature “potion” drink program with themed cocktails like the “Potion of Healing” and “Potion of Strength,” plus non-alcoholic elixirs for all-ages guestsInteractive “quest cards” that guide guests through the experienceLive tabletop gameplay inspired by Dungeons & DragonsFrom ordering “healing potions” at the bar to interacting with roaming characters like bards, alchemists, and knights, attendees become part of the story and not just spectators.DND: An Immersive Tavern Experience is designed to bring together a wide range of communities such as cosplay and comic convention fans, tabletop and video gamers, Renaissance fair and fantasy enthusiasts.DND: An Immersive Tavern ExperienceWhen: May 29, 2026 6 – 11 p.m.Where: Preva Nightclub 13090 Inkster Rd, Redford Township, MI 48239Ages: 14+ (21+ wristbands for alcohol service)Tickets: Advance $15; Door $20; Limited VIP packages $65; Available on Eventbrite.For event details and more information, visit www.ashwingane.com About: Ashwin Gane is a Detroit-based artist, producer, and creative visionary known for transforming music into immersive cinematic storytelling. Recognized by Forbes as a “branding genius,” Gane has built a distinctive identity that merges hip-hop, mythology, and immersive world-building into a cohesive artistic vision. He’s performed at Fashion Week and halftime events for the NFL, MLB, and NBA and his 2025 anthem Way Up was featured as the official soundtrack of the U.S. Open. His projects blur the line between music, cinema, themed entertainment, and mythology positioning him as part of a new generation of multidisciplinary creators.

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