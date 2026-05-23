Ahead of Memorial Day and America250, Songwriter M. Lev Releases Powerful New Anthem 'Freedom’s Not A Game'

"Freedom's Not A Game" - M. Lev/ M.Lev Productions Morals Aren't Nachos - "Freedom's Not A Game" - M.Lev Flag Is Not A Tablecloth - "Freedom's Not A Game" - M.Lev Honor Isn't Fame - "Freedom's Not A Game" - M.Lev Honesty Is Not A Sport - "Freedom's Not A Game" - M.Lev

Reflective new single honors the past, challenges the present, and inspires the future while calling Americans back to gratitude, unity, and participation.

Two hundred and fifty years is still an experiment. And now it’s our turn. Tag, we're it.” — M.Lev - American songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Memorial Day weekend begins and America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, artist and songwriter M. Lev is releasing a song that feels strikingly timely. His new single, “Freedom’s Not A Game”, arrives during a moment when the country finds itself divided, culturally overwhelmed, and increasingly disconnected from the events and sacrifices that made freedom possible in the first place. But instead of adding to the outrage and noise dominating today’s headlines, M. Lev’s message moves in a different direction entirely: toward reflection, gratitude, responsibility, and unity.

At the center of the song is a lyric already resonating strongly with listeners: “Can’t save freedom if I’m sitting in the stands.” It’s a line that cuts directly into modern American life, where scrolling, commenting, and spectating have increasingly replaced reflection, engagement, and action. Rather than pushing politics or ideology, “Freedom’s Not A Game” asks listeners a much broader and more personal question: What does freedom require from us today?

“Freedom is bigger than politics,” says M. Lev. “This song is about appreciating what we’ve inherited, recognizing the sacrifices behind it, and understanding that preserving freedom requires participation.”

It’s not the kind of song that leans on outrage, points fingers or preaches. Instead, it builds its message on something far less common in the modern discourse... gratitude. And that choice is intentional. M. Lev, whose early 2026 release; “Math of Love”, turned a personal milestone into a widely shared emotional experience, sees both of his tracks as connected by the same foundation. “Gratitude and celebration,” he explains. “That’s the core of both songs. The first one was deeply personal. This one is much larger...it’s about all Americans.”

The deeper inspiration behind this song lies in what M. Lev describes as “the disappearing stories.” For generations, many Americans -parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, they lived through events and hardships they rarely spoke about. Not publicly. Not even privately within families. “They wanted to protect us,” M. Lev says. “They thought those stories were too painful to pass on to us as children. But in that silence, something vitally important was lost...the understanding of what made our freedom possible." That realization became the backbone of this song - a desire to honor those untold histories while reconnecting the present to the past. Not through guilt or obligation, but through awareness, gratitude, and appreciation. That’s where this song finds its balance. It doesn’t dwell in heaviness, it lifts.

Even its most striking lyrics use unexpected phrasing to reframe familiar ideas: “Morals aren’t nachos. Death threats aren’t cheers…” The lines are deliberately disarming, prompting listeners to stop, pause, and reconsider what they’ve come to accept as 'normalized'. And that’s exactly the point. “There’s a lot of noise out there,” says M. Lev. “This song is about cutting through it, and getting back to what actually matters.”

Visually, the music visual draws on timeless American imagery - - fireworks, flags, and national landmarks presented not as empty symbols, but as reminders of shared history, as anchors to something deeper.

Refreshingly, the song avoids political alignment. In a time when nearly everything is quickly labeled and categorized, “Freedom’s Not A Game” resists being boxed in. “Freedom is so much bigger than politics,” M. Lev explains. “It’s about personal action, and what each of us chooses to do with it.” That perspective may be why the song feels broadly accessible... it doesn’t tell listeners what to think, but invites them to consider the message for themselves.

As the United States observes Memorial Day weekend and approaches its 250th anniversary, M. Lev sees this moment not just as a celebration, but as a pivotal turning point. “Two hundred and fifty years is still an experiment. And now it’s our turn. Tag, we’re it.”

It’s a simple idea, but in the context of the song, it carries real weight. Because if “Freedom’s Not A Game” succeeds in anything, it’s this: it shifts the conversation from what freedom is… to what freedom requires. And in doing so, it leaves listeners with one clear choice: Stay in the stands. Or get in the game.

Stream M. Lev's debut album; "Words In Search of Music" on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/words-in-search-of-music-ep/1885172651, and Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/42xOfMOeBYrivGTFw5oVs2. Follow M. Lev on Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/mlevmusic/) and M. Lev Productions on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MLevProductions) to stay on top of the latest new music.

freedom’s not a game-- M. Lev-- Official Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.