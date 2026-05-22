Krytheon Engages Hudson Capital Advisors to Support Strategic Finance and Capital Markets Initiatives

Krytheon Inc.

Engagement expands Krytheon’s enterprise infrastructure strategy following treasury, FX intelligence, and cross-border operational infrastructure initiatives

The engagement of Hudson Capital adds strategic finance and capital-markets advisory capabilities intended to support the continued evolution of Krytheon’s infrastructure strategy.” — Aylin Orial, CEO & Chief Innovation Officer, Krytheon

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krytheon Inc. (“Krytheon” or the “Company”), a company developing enterprise infrastructure systems focused on treasury coordination, cross-border operational workflows, workforce infrastructure, and enterprise servicing environments, today announced that it has engaged Hudson Capital Advisors BD, LLC (“Hudson Capital”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, to support strategic finance, capital markets, and enterprise infrastructure initiatives pursuant to an executed engagement agreement between the parties.The engagement represents the next phase of Krytheon’s previously announced strategy involving treasury and FX intelligence systems, cross-border operational infrastructure, enterprise servicing environments, and institutional operating systems.Under the engagement, Hudson Capital is expected to support Krytheon with strategic finance advisory, capital-markets advisory, financing initiatives, strategic transaction evaluation, merger and acquisition advisory support, and related enterprise infrastructure initiatives within Hudson Capital’s regulated broker-dealer perimeter.Krytheon stated that the engagement is intended to support the Company’s broader enterprise infrastructure strategy focused on coordinating treasury systems, operational workflows, servicing environments, and cross-border enterprise operations within scalable institutional operating frameworks.The Company believes enterprise operating environments are becoming increasingly interconnected across treasury coordination, operational execution, financing structures, servicing systems, and cross-border enterprise activity, creating demand for more disciplined infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly complex enterprise workflows across multiple jurisdictions and counterparties.“Our strategy has focused on building enterprise infrastructure around treasury coordination, operational workflows, servicing systems, and cross-border enterprise operations,” said Aylin Orial , Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer of Krytheon. “The engagement of Hudson Capital adds strategic finance and capital-markets advisory capabilities intended to support the continued evolution of Krytheon’s infrastructure strategy as enterprise operating environments become increasingly sophisticated and globally interconnected.”Bruce Raben, CEO of Hudson Capital Advisors, commented: “Companies operating across multiple jurisdictions increasingly require infrastructure capable of supporting operational coordination, treasury-related workflows, strategic initiatives, and enterprise-scale execution within disciplined institutional frameworks. Krytheon is developing infrastructure intended to support increasingly complex enterprise operating requirements and cross-border business environments.”Mr. Raben brings more than four decades of investment banking, merchant banking, recapitalization, restructuring, and strategic transaction experience to Krytheon’s evolving infrastructure initiatives. Mr. Raben was a founding partner of Hudson Capital Advisors and previously held senior roles at Drexel Burnham Lambert, Jefferies & Company, and CIBC World Markets. His prior transaction experience has included leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, high-yield finance initiatives, strategic financings, and institutional transaction advisory involving companies including Global Crossing, Mattel Toys, Warnaco, Mellon Bank, Terex, and FreshDirect.Krytheon’s role remains focused on orchestration, workflow coordination, operational infrastructure, enterprise systems integration, and evidence-based execution support.About Krytheon Inc.Krytheon Inc. is developing enterprise infrastructure systems focused on treasury coordination, cross-border operational workflows, workforce infrastructure, enterprise servicing environments, and institutional operating systems. The Company is focused on integrating workflow orchestration, treasury coordination infrastructure, workforce systems, and enterprise operational environments into scalable platforms designed to support modern global business operations.About Hudson Capital Advisors BD, LLCHudson Capital Advisors BD, LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer providing strategic finance advisory, capital-markets advisory, debt and equity financing advisory, restructuring support, merger and acquisition advisory, and institutional transaction support services for lower middle-market and institutional clients.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated platform development, operational initiatives, financing initiatives, strategic transactions, enterprise infrastructure systems, treasury coordination initiatives, workforce infrastructure capabilities, institutional operating environments, and future business activities. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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