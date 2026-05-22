Elliott Mason RunAdic

RunAdic Founder & CEO Elliott Mason Leads Flanagan Boys Track & Field Team to Historic Fla 4A State Championship Season

This was never just about winning races” — Elliott Mason

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RunAdic proudly congratulates its Founder and CEO, Elliott Mason, on leading the Flanagan High School Boys Track & Field Team through one of the most historic seasons in the program’s 30-year history, culminating in a Florida 4A State Championship victory.Under Coach Mason’s leadership, the Flanagan Falcons completed a remarkable championship sweep, capturing district, county, regional, and state titles during a dominant 2026 season. According to the program’s history, this marks the first time in the school’s 30-year history that the boys track & field team has achieved a complete championship sweep at every level.For Coach Mason, the accomplishment represents more than a single championship season. It reflects years of culture-building, discipline, mentorship, and long-term vision that helped transform the program into one of the top track & field teams in the state.“This was never just about winning races ,” said Elliott Mason. “It was about building belief, building discipline, and creating a culture where young athletes understood what they were capable of when they committed themselves to something bigger than themselves.”A former elite athlete himself, Mason has long been recognized within the South Florida track community for his passion, leadership, and ability to inspire athletes to perform at a high level. Parents, athletes, and community members have consistently praised his impact not only on athletic performance, but also on confidence, accountability, mindset, and personal growth.The historic season also reflects the broader mission behind RunAdic, the athlete development and performance brand founded by Mason. Built around discipline, consistency, mindset, and athlete empowerment, RunAdic continues to expand its vision of helping athletes unlock their full potential through training, mentorship, and leadership development.“This championship is a reflection of years of sacrifice by the athletes, coaches, families, and everyone who believed in the vision,” Mason added. “We’re proud of these young men, proud of what we built together, and excited about what comes next.”As momentum continues to build around the program, RunAdic plans to further expand its athlete development initiatives, leadership programming, and digital performance offerings aimed at empowering the next generation of athletes.

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