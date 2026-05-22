Golda Zahra Releases Debut EP 'My Name Is Golda'; Produced by Word Renowned Maestro Steven Mercurio; Featuring Works by Puccini, Gounod and Verdi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising crossover star Golda Zahra has released her debut EP My Name is Golda out today. The EP sees the luminous vocalist interpreting classic works by Gounod, Verdi and Puccini, showcasing her artistic gifts and dynamic vocal range. Zahra, an LA native, has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as the “rising star of the opera world and a promising young opera singer.” Listen to 'My Name Is Golda.'Produced, arranged and conducted by internationally renowned Maestro Steven Mercurio, (Bocelli/Pavarotti/Sting) and recorded with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, the 27-year-old Zahra displays a graceful ease tackling these iconic classical pieces.Speaking about the EP, Golda comments, “These are four of my favorite arias and a true labor of love. Each song has been handpicked to highlight a part of me as a person and as an artist. I believe that music is a true unifier and my goal is to bring people together. I feel incredibly proud to be able to work and collaborate with such amazing and talented artists and working with Maestro Steven Mercurio and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra was a dream come true.”Golda’s reverence for the classics lives alongside her curiosity to explore her diverse musical interests. Artists she cites as influences outside of the classical space includes icons such as Stevie Nicks, Amy Winehouse and Michael Jackson to name a few. My Name is Golda is the first hint of her artistic journey, with more music rolling out throughout the year. The EP follows the release of her first single, Puccini’s “O mio babbino caro," displaying her penchant for pairing striking visuals with her music releases for an immersive experience across platforms.Watch the flirtatious video for “Quando me’n vo (La Bohème)” ; the lively studio recording of “Je Veux Vivre (Roméo et Juliette)” and the moving “Tu che di gel sei cinta (Turandot)” can be found on Youtube ( https://www.youtube.com/@goldazahra ).Golda is poised to be a breakout star of 2026. With her natural vocal gifts, she possesses a rare innocence and generosity of spirit. The young singer defies the need to be confined by any specific genre, saying “I love it all.” In 2025 she won over audiences in four sold-out concerts as Liù in Puccini's Turandot at Walt Disney Concert Hall. She also performed a stunning rendition of the “Iran-e Javan” in her Persian language debut at the annual Nowruz Concert presented by the Farhang Foundation and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Most recently she sang a memorable rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” at a Los Angeles Lakers home game at the Crypto.com Arena and was also invited to perform at the illustrious Vienna Opera Ball.My Name Is Golda - May 22Je veux vivre (Gounod)Tu che di gel sei cinta (Puccini)La Traviata / Act 1: E strano! - Ah, fors'è lui - Sempre libera (Verdi)O mio babbino caro (Puccini)Quando me’n vo (Puccini)All tracks:Maestro Steven Mercurio (conductor)GOLDA ZAHRA (Soprano)Czech National Symphony OrchestraCzech National Symphony Orchestra Choir (++)Instagram (@golda.zahra)Facebook (@GoldaZahra)YouTube (@goldazahra)Download hi-res art here: https://www.goldazahra.com/press

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