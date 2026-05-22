Napa Valley Museum Welcomes Bay Area Day-Trippers for Memorial Day Weekend

Both Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Napa Valley Museum of Art and Culture, The MAC, will be open on Monday, May 25

Napa Valley is a natural day trip for Bay Area travelers and visitors staying in San Francisco.” — Laura Rafaty, Executive Director

ST HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Napa Valley Museum is inviting Bay Area residents and visitors to make art and culture part of their Memorial Day weekend plans, as record travel demand is expected to bring millions of people to and through California.According to AAA, 45 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday period, making it one of the busiest Memorial Day travel periods on record. NBC Bay Area also reported that nearly 6 million people are expected to travel to and within California, with San Francisco ranked as the sixth most popular destination in the United States.For travelers staying in San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Santa Rosa, Sacramento and other nearby cities, Napa Valley Museum offers an easy and enriching addition to a Wine Country day trip. Visitors can pair the Museum with wine tastings, dining , shopping, sightseeing, and scenic drives, creating a fuller Napa Valley experience without the need for an overnight stay.Both Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Napa Valley Museum of Art and Culture, known as The MAC, will be open on Monday, May 25, Memorial Day, giving holiday weekend visitors an added opportunity to include the Museum in their Napa Valley plans.The holiday also carries special meaning for Napa Valley Museum Yountville. The Museum was founded in 1972 by individuals committed to preserving Vintage Hall in St. Helena. In 1988, the Museum moved to its mid-valley location in the historic town of Yountville, between St. Helena and Napa, on land leased from the State of California on the grounds of the nation’s oldest and largest Veterans Home. On Memorial Day weekend, that setting offers visitors a meaningful connection to place, history, and remembrance.“Napa Valley is a natural day trip for Bay Area travelers and visitors staying in San Francisco,” said Laura Rafaty, Executive Director of Napa Valley Museum. “Many people know Napa for wine, food, and hospitality, but the valley also has a rich cultural story to tell. We want visitors to know that the Museum is an easy, beautiful, and meaningful stop during a holiday weekend visit.”For Bay Area hotels, tour operators, luxury transportation companies, and travel planners, the Museum offers an added cultural experience for guests looking to make the most of a Napa Valley day trip. The Museum provides a natural stop for itineraries that combine Wine Country, art, history, food, and regional culture in a single-day experience.Napa Valley Museum is currently presenting a strong slate of exhibitions across its two locations. At Napa Valley Museum Yountville, Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic celebrates the visionary artist whose work helped shape the look of many beloved Disney films and attractions. The exhibition is on view through October 25, 2026.At Napa Valley Museum of Art and Culture, The MAC, visitors can experience The Wyeths: Three Generations | Works from the Bank of America Collection, on view through September 13, 2026, along with My Andy: Photographs by Victoria Wyeth, also on view through September 13, 2026.The Museum’s two locations give visitors more ways to experience Napa Valley beyond the traditional Wine Country itinerary. Whether guests are planning a full day in the valley or looking for a thoughtful cultural stop between tastings, Napa Valley Museum offers an accessible way to connect with the region’s art, history, and creative spirit.Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. Napa Valley Museum of Art and Culture, The MAC, is located on Highway 29 in St. Helena.For current exhibitions, tickets, hours, and visitor information, visit napavalleymuseum.org About Napa Valley MuseumWhat began more than 50 years ago as a small museum dedicated to local history has evolved into today’s Napa Valley Museum, a vibrant cultural institution presenting exhibitions of art, nature, history, and culture for visitors from Napa Valley, the Bay Area, and around the world.Napa Valley Museum now includes Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Napa Valley Museum of Art and Culture, known as The MAC, in St. Helena. Together, the Museum’s locations present major exhibitions, educational programs, community events, and cultural experiences that celebrate creativity in all its forms.

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