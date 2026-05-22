Water Safety Tips for Enjoying Polk County’s Lakes and Waterways

One of the perks of living in Polk County, Florida, is being close to the water year-round. While the coast is a bit of a drive, the county has more than 550 lakes where residents can enjoy fishing, boating and many other water activities that complement the warm climate. To ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time in and around the water, proper safety measures should always be followed.

Know the Dangers of Florida Waterways

When many people think of underwater hazards in Florida, freshwater alligators often come to mind. While a good rule of thumb is that where there is water, there may be gators, they are not the only potential hazard. Natural saltwater and freshwater environments pose additional risks, including currents, waterborne bacteria, wildlife, watercraft, limited visibility and temperature changes. Vegetation and rocks can also create dangerous conditions that quickly turn a fun outing into a hazardous situation.

Preventing Drowning Accidents

Swimming can be a fun activity to enjoy with friends and family or a great way to stay active. In addition to natural bodies of water such as springs and lakes, Central Florida is home to many pools, resorts and water parks. Because drowning can happen in an instant, it is important to remain vigilant when supervising young children and inexperienced swimmers around pools or open water.

Residential pools present unique risks because they are accessible day and night. According to the American Red Cross, four-sided fencing can reduce a child’s risk of drowning by 83%. Additional safety features such as self-closing and self-latching gates, door alarms and lockable covers can further limit access and improve safety.

Another important step in water safety is developing proper swimming skills. Swimming lessons are a great way to introduce children to the water in a safe and controlled environment. Early exposure can help reduce curiosity while teaching children how to safely navigate water. Inexperienced swimmers can also benefit from lessons, which provide an opportunity to strengthen skills under the supervision of a trained instructor.

Open Water and Boating Safety

Water activities can result in serious injury if proper awareness and safety precautions are not exercised. In open-water settings, swimmers often share waterways with boats and other watercraft, making it important to remain alert and aware of their surroundings at all times.

Individuals should swim only in designated swimming areas whenever possible. If swimming in shared waterways, avoid areas with heavy watercraft traffic and remain visible to vessel operators.

Watercraft come in many forms, including boats, jet skis, kayaks and canoes, each designed for different uses and operating conditions. Because these vessels vary greatly, safety measures also differ depending on the type of craft, including required onboard equipment and recommended crew sizes.

However, some safety practices apply to all vessels regardless of size. Every individual onboard should have easy access to a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device. It is also recommended that vessels carry working communication devices, navigation lights, flares and first aid supplies. Operators should avoid alcohol and other mind-altering substances, especially when responsible for operating a vessel.

Recreational activities such as fishing and water skiing are popular throughout Polk County waterways. Whether fishing for sport or recreation, individuals should obtain the proper fishing license and remain aware of their surroundings near the water. For a complete list of boat ramps, canoe/kayak launches and great fishing spots visit https://www.polkfl.gov/things-to-do/parks-and-recreation/.

Quick Water Safety Tips

Whether gathering around the pool at home or enjoying one of Polk County’s many water recreation opportunities this summer, remember the following safety tips: