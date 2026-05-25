Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Earns South Carolina Top Workplaces Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Representatives Accept Their Top Workplace 2026 Award Top Workplace Award 2019-2026

Recognized in the Small Company category with the national Doers award, given to organizations whose employees agree they do things efficiently and well.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty has been named a winner of the South Carolina Top Workplaces 2026 award by Integrated Media Publishing, marking the eighth consecutive year (2019 through 2026) the real estate team has earned the honor. The recognition is based solely on confidential employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.This year, Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty was recognized as a winner in the Small Company category and was also honored with the national Doers award. The Doers recognition is reserved for organizations whose employees strongly agree with the statement, "At this company, we do things efficiently and well." For a team that serves families across South Carolina and North Carolina, that distinction speaks directly to a culture built on execution and follow-through.The Top Workplaces survey uniquely measures the employee experience across themes that include feeling Respected and Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute. Because the results come straight from the people who do the work, the recognition carries a weight that no marketing campaign can manufacture. Eight straight years of being named a Top Workplace sets the tone for how the team shows up for its agents and, in turn, for the clients those agents serve."Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."For Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, the honor reflects an intentional, long-term investment in its people. The team surrounds agents with hands-on coaching, marketing and operations support, leadership development, and the systems needed to build a sustainable career in real estate. That support is felt by the agents every day, and it is felt by clients at the closing table. Heading into the rest of 2026, the team plans to keep building on the culture that earned this recognition, with a continued focus on agent growth and the families it is proud to serve.The honor comes as Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty continues to expand its footprint across the Carolinas, with a team of more than 120 agents serving communities throughout South Carolina and North Carolina. Growth like that can easily dilute a company's culture, but the Top Workplaces results suggest the opposite has happened here. As the team has grown, so has its investment in the people behind it, from onboarding and mentorship to the day-to-day systems that let agents do their best work. Winning in the Small Company category while operating at that scale speaks to a culture that has stayed personal even as the business has grown. That people-first approach extends beyond the team itself and into the communities it serves. Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty invests in developing new talent through its Free Real Estate School , opening the door for aspiring agents to launch a career with guidance from day one, and the team remains active in giving back across the markets it calls home. Eight consecutive years of Top Workplaces recognition is not a finish line, but a foundation. The goal heading forward is the same one that earned the award in the first place: building a workplace where talented people want to stay, and the families they serve feel the difference.To learn more about joining Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, visit JoinJCRE.com . If you are interested in buying a home or selling your current one, give us a call at 855-HEY-JEFF. Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is also proud to offer a Free Real Estate School for those looking to launch a career in real estate. Download the Jeff Cook Real Estate app, available on both Apple and Android devices.

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