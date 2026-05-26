The Pinnacle Group® and FutureSight Accounting LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
Dr. Pat® Pachciarz partners with Amanda Hill, CPA and Eric Hill of FutureSight Accounting — AI-anchored tax strategy across all 50 states.
The alliance combines Pinnacle's proprietary tax strategy infrastructure — powered in part by best-in-class AI-driven bookkeeping technology — with FutureSight Accounting's deep CPA expertise and forward-thinking approach to small business financial clarity.
The result: a fully coordinated, technology-anchored tax planning and accounting experience for business owners, professional women, educators, and blue-collar entrepreneurs across all 50 states.
The Problem This Alliance Solves
The average American overpays the IRS by tens of thousands of dollars annually — not because they are irresponsible, but because their financial professionals work in silos, react instead of plan, and file instead of strategize.
"Most people don't have a tax problem," said Dr. Pat® Pachciarz, Founder and CEO of The Pinnacle Group®. "They have a coordination problem. Nobody is talking to each other. The CPA doesn't talk to the wealth advisor. The wealth advisor doesn't talk to the tax attorney. And the client pays for all of it — twice."
The Pinnacle-FutureSight alliance changes that equation entirely.
The Technology-Anchored Strategy Stack
Pinnacle's ecosystem is built on AI-driven bookkeeping automation — ensuring clean, compliant, real-time financial data is always available before strategy is engineered. This technology layer eliminates the manual burden of bookkeeping, captures every deduction, and surfaces every optimization opportunity before the return is ever filed.
FutureSight Accounting brings the CPA expertise to execute — with precision, compliance, and a genuine commitment to client wellbeing. And Pinnacle coordinates it all — tax strategy, entity optimization, income shifting, and full professional alignment — before April 15th. Not after.
What the Alliance Delivers
- AI-Driven Bookkeeping: clean, compliant, real-time books running automatically
- Proactive Tax Strategy: engineered before the return, not discovered after
- CPA Filing Excellence: FutureSight executing every strategy with precision
- Full Ecosystem Coordination: tax attorney, estate attorney, wealth advisor, banker, and CPA at the same table — at no extra cost
"At FutureSight, we don't just crunch numbers," said Amanda Hill, CPA. "We translate financial data into clear insights you can actually use. Partnering with Pinnacle means our clients now have access to the full coordinated team they deserve — not just a tax return."
The Pinnacle Group® Ecosystem
The FutureSight alliance expands The Pinnacle Group® — an eight-entity, 20-branch platform serving families and business owners across all 50 states, including Pinnacle Private Wealth®, Pinnacle Tax Strategies®, Pinnacle Technologies, GIVE.BACK.® Foundation, Pinnacle Academy™, The Pursuit with Dr. Pat® podcast, and Bobby Money™ School — Dr. Pat's financial literacy initiative for children ages 5–14, launching on YouTube Kids in May 2026, co-hosted with Avery.
About Dr. Pat® Pachciarz
Dr. Pat® Pachciarz is a private wealth advisor, tax strategist, CEPA®, certified personal trainer, certified nutrition counselor, and doctoral candidate with over two decades of experience, including a foundational career at J.P. Morgan's private bank. Named an MSN Money Top Entrepreneur, featured in CEO Times and BizWeekly, and host of The Pursuit with Dr. Pat® podcast, he has built one of the most comprehensive coordinated private wealth ecosystems in the country — backed by the proprietary DAITT® Advisory Methodology and the Pinnacle Decision Engineering OS™.
"It's not what you make — it's what you keep." — Dr. Pat® Pachciarz
About FutureSight Accounting LLC
FutureSight Accounting LLC is a St. Louis, Missouri-based CPA firm founded by Amanda Hill, CPA and Eric Hill. The firm specializes in helping small business owners make financial decisions with confidence — delivering tax strategy, bookkeeping, and financial clarity to entrepreneurs ready to stop guessing and start growing.
Contact: 314-710-6262 | info@futuresightaccounting.com
Media Inquiries:
Razel Esco, Chief of Staff & COO
The Pinnacle Group® | pat@pinnacle-fp.com
pinnacle-fp.com | drpat.co | drpatclarity.com
Pat Pachciarz
The Pinnacle Group
+1 815-922-0195
pat@pinnacle-fp.com
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