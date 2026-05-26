The Pinnacle Group® and FutureSight Accounting LLC Announce Strategic Alliance

Dr. Pat® Pachciarz of The Pinnacle Group® announces strategic alliance with Amanda Hill, CPA and Eric Hill of FutureSight Accounting LLC.

Dr. Pat® Pachciarz partners with Amanda Hill, CPA and Eric Hill of FutureSight Accounting — AI-anchored tax strategy across all 50 states.

Most people don't have a tax problem. They have a coordination problem.” — Dr. Pat® Pachciarz, Founder & CEO, The Pinnacle Group

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Group , the multi-entity private wealth and tax strategy ecosystem founded by Dr. Pat® Pachciarz, today announced a strategic alliance with FutureSight Accounting LLC — the St. Louis, Missouri-based CPA firm founded by Amanda Hill, CPA, and her husband Eric Hill.The alliance combines Pinnacle's proprietary tax strategy infrastructure — powered in part by best-in-class AI-driven bookkeeping technology — with FutureSight Accounting's deep CPA expertise and forward-thinking approach to small business financial clarity.The result: a fully coordinated, technology-anchored tax planning and accounting experience for business owners, professional women, educators, and blue-collar entrepreneurs across all 50 states.The Problem This Alliance SolvesThe average American overpays the IRS by tens of thousands of dollars annually — not because they are irresponsible, but because their financial professionals work in silos, react instead of plan, and file instead of strategize."Most people don't have a tax problem," said Dr. PatPachciarz, Founder and CEO of The Pinnacle Group. "They have a coordination problem. Nobody is talking to each other. The CPA doesn't talk to the wealth advisor. The wealth advisor doesn't talk to the tax attorney. And the client pays for all of it — twice."The Pinnacle-FutureSight alliance changes that equation entirely.The Technology-Anchored Strategy StackPinnacle's ecosystem is built on AI-driven bookkeeping automation — ensuring clean, compliant, real-time financial data is always available before strategy is engineered. This technology layer eliminates the manual burden of bookkeeping, captures every deduction, and surfaces every optimization opportunity before the return is ever filed.FutureSight Accounting brings the CPA expertise to execute — with precision, compliance, and a genuine commitment to client wellbeing. And Pinnacle coordinates it all — tax strategy, entity optimization, income shifting, and full professional alignment — before April 15th. Not after.What the Alliance Delivers- AI-Driven Bookkeeping: clean, compliant, real-time books running automatically- Proactive Tax Strategy: engineered before the return, not discovered after- CPA Filing Excellence: FutureSight executing every strategy with precision- Full Ecosystem Coordination: tax attorney, estate attorney, wealth advisor, banker, and CPA at the same table — at no extra cost"At FutureSight, we don't just crunch numbers," said Amanda Hill, CPA. "We translate financial data into clear insights you can actually use. Partnering with Pinnacle means our clients now have access to the full coordinated team they deserve — not just a tax return."The Pinnacle GroupEcosystemThe FutureSight alliance expands The Pinnacle Group— an eight-entity, 20-branch platform serving families and business owners across all 50 states, including Pinnacle Private Wealth, Pinnacle Tax Strategies, Pinnacle Technologies, GIVE.BACK.Foundation, Pinnacle Academy™, The Pursuit with Dr. Patpodcast, and Bobby Money™ School — Dr. Pat's financial literacy initiative for children ages 5–14, launching on YouTube Kids in May 2026, co-hosted with Avery.About Dr. PatPachciarzDr. PatPachciarz is a private wealth advisor, tax strategist, CEPA, certified personal trainer, certified nutrition counselor, and doctoral candidate with over two decades of experience, including a foundational career at J.P. Morgan's private bank. Named an MSN Money Top Entrepreneur, featured in CEO Times and BizWeekly, and host of The Pursuit with Dr. Patpodcast, he has built one of the most comprehensive coordinated private wealth ecosystems in the country — backed by the proprietary DAITTAdvisory Methodology and the Pinnacle Decision Engineering OS™."It's not what you make — it's what you keep." — Dr. PatPachciarzAbout FutureSight Accounting LLCFutureSight Accounting LLC is a St. Louis, Missouri-based CPA firm founded by Amanda Hill, CPA and Eric Hill. The firm specializes in helping small business owners make financial decisions with confidence — delivering tax strategy, bookkeeping, and financial clarity to entrepreneurs ready to stop guessing and start growing.Contact: 314-710-6262 | info@futuresightaccounting.comMedia Inquiries:Razel Esco, Chief of Staff & COOThe Pinnacle Group| pat@pinnacle-fp.compinnacle-fp.com | drpat.co | drpatclarity.com

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