Spirit Talk LIVE Explores the Soul and Afterlife With Live Psychic Gallery in St. Charles, IL

Join Chris Fleming and DeEtte Ranae

Chris Fleming and DeEtte Ranae guide guests through consciousness, healing, and messages from beyond.

This event is about reflection, healing, understanding, and connection” — Chris Fleming

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed paranormal investigator and spiritual medium Chris Fleming and renowned psychic medium DeEtte Ranae will host SPIRIT TALK LIVE: The Journey of Our Soul & Messages From Beyond on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the beautiful Aquascape Headquarters in St. Charles, Illinois.Set within Aquascape’s tranquil environment of waterfalls, fountains, ponds, and serene landscapes, this immersive afternoon is designed to offer attendees a meaningful escape from everyday stress while exploring deeper questions surrounding the soul, consciousness, the afterlife, and spiritual connection.The event begins with a guided tour of the Aquascape facility before Chris Fleming presents “The Journey of Our Soul,” an inspiring and thought-provoking discussion examining the purpose of the soul, consciousness beyond the physical body, and how humans connect to higher awareness and the unseen realms. Fleming will also share deeply personal insights from his own experiences overcoming terminal AML cancer and years of physical hardship following a serious TBI from a car accident.Following the presentation, attendees will experience “Messages From Beyond,” a live psychic gallery with DeEtte Ranae, where messages from loved ones and spirit guides may come through for audience members. The afternoon concludes with an interactive panel discussion and audience Q&A session.“This event is about reflection, healing, understanding, and connection,” says Fleming. “People are searching for deeper meaning right now, and this experience is designed to help individuals reconnect with themselves and each other.”Tickets are now available ONLINE for this Saturdays event.Please purchase in advance as Tickets will not be sold at the door.You will check in when you arrive with your name on a list.Attendees may use special promo code: SPIRIT for a limited-time ticket incentive.EVENT DETAILS:SPIRIT TALK LIVE: The Journey of Our Soul & Messages From BeyondSaturday, May 23, 20261:00 PM – 6:00 PMAquascape HeadquartersSt. Charles, IllinoisSpace is limited and advance reservations are strongly recommended.

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