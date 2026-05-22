Tier 1 Autohaus Featured in Everyday.Vegas Local Spotlight Highlighting Luxury Vehicle Protection and Community Impact

Co-Founders of Tier 1 Autohaus - Austin Hauser and Tony Krueger Inside Tier 1 Shop Inside Tier 1 Autohaus in Las Vegas, NV Tier 1 Autohaus PPF Installer Coating a Vehicle

Las Vegas-based automotive protection brand recognized for craftsmanship, customer experience, and community involvement through local Make-A-Wish initiative

PPF is the only thing that actually protects the paint from physical damage. Without it, it’s not a matter of if your car gets damaged — it’s when.” — Austin Hauser, co-founder of Tier 1 Autohaus

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tier 1 Autohaus , a Las Vegas-based automotive protection and enhancement company specializing in paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coating, window tint, and vinyl wraps, is being featured in a newly released Local Spotlight article by Everyday.Vegas Magazine The feature highlights the story behind co-founders Austin Houser and Tony Krueger, detailing how the pair transformed a passion for detailing and vehicle protection into one of Las Vegas’ growing automotive protection brands. The article explores the company’s commitment to precision craftsmanship, customer experience, and its growing role within Las Vegas’ car culture.The Everyday.Vegas feature also showcases the company’s community involvement, including participation in a special Make-A-Wish experience where the Tier 1 Autohaus team organized a supercar escort for children visiting Las Vegas. The children were picked up from Harry Reid International Airport and driven down the Las Vegas Strip to their hotel in exotic vehicles — creating a memorable experience for families visiting the city.“The look in those kids’ eyes was worth everything,” said Austin Houser, co-founder of Tier 1 Autohaus. “Watching them pull up to the hotel valet in supercars, smiling the entire ride down the Strip — that’s something none of us will forget.”Located in Las Vegas, Tier 1 Autohaus has become known for high-end vehicle protection services tailored to luxury, exotic, performance, and enthusiast vehicles. The company focuses on delivering dealership-level quality with a customer-first experience centered around transparency, communication, and long-term vehicle preservation.The feature also discusses the realities of protecting vehicles in the Las Vegas climate, where intense UV exposure, road debris, and constant construction create harsh conditions for vehicle finishes and interiors.“Vegas is one of the harshest environments for cars,” Houser explained in the interview. “PPF is the only thing that actually protects the paint from physical damage. Without it, it’s not a matter of if your car gets damaged — it’s when.”The Local Spotlight article includes behind-the-scenes interviews, shop footage, team visuals, and insight into how Tier 1 Autohaus continues raising the standard for automotive protection in Southern Nevada.

Raising the Standard for Automotive Protection in Las Vegas — Inside Tier 1 Autohaus

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