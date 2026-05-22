Collective 54 Selects Ramp as Partner for AI-Native Professional Services Firms

Collective 54, the first community exclusively for founders of boutique professional services firms in NAICS 54. Ramp helps businesses control spend, save time, and automate busy work. Easy-to-use cards, spend limits, approval flows, vendor payments, and more.

The mastermind community for founders building AI-Native professional services firms adds Ramp to its curated partner ecosystem.

We are deliberate about which partners we bring into the Collective 54 ecosystem, and we only select partners that match where our members are going. Ramp does just that.” — Jeff Klaumann, President, Collective 54

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54, the mastermind community for founders building AI-Native professional services firms, today announced that it has selected Ramp as a strategic partner. Collective 54 is the first community exclusively for founders of boutique professional services firms in NAICS 54. Its members have completed 59 successful firm sales representing more than $3.5 billion in transactions across North America. The addition of Ramp brings AI-native finance operations into the curated ecosystem Collective 54 makes available to founders inside the community.Collective 54 is built for founders of boutique professional services firms with $5 million to $100 million in revenue, headquartered in North America. Members span consulting, IT services, marketing agencies, accounting and finance, legal services, architectural and engineering services, design, and software development firms. Inside the community, founders work through the three problems: how to grow, how to scale, and how to exit. They do this alongside peers who share the same economic model, the same constraints, and the same ambitions.Bringing Ramp in as a partner helps founders leverage AI to improve their finance function and improve their margins. Collective 54 evaluates partners against one standard: the partner must measurably improve how a boutique professional services firm operates. Ramp met that bar. Ramp replaces the fragmented finance stack most founders assemble across four or more vendors (corporate cards, expense management, accounts payable, travel, procurement, and accounting automation) with a single AI-native system. Members who adopt Ramp through the partnership receive a dedicated onboarding experience and member-specific benefits.“Our members are building AI-Native firms. We are deliberate about which partners we bring into the Collective 54 ecosystem, and we only select partners that match where our members are going. Ramp does just that. It was built for operators who want control and visibility without adding headcount, which is exactly how our members think. Adding Ramp is part of our commitment to give members the best possible infrastructure to grow, scale, and exit their firms.” Jeff Klaumann, President, Collective 54“Professional services firm founders are running businesses where the finance function is heavier than it needs to be. Manual reconciliation, fragmented vendors, and a month-end close that takes longer than it should. Ramp was built to take that burden off operators so they can put their time back into the work that actually grows the firm. Collective 54 members are doing exactly that kind of work, and we are proud to support them on the journey from founder-dependent to AI-Native.” Lucas Lee, Channel Partner Manager, RampCollective 54 is the first community exclusively for founders of professional services firms. Designed to help these founders make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable, the Collective 54 community has six key features.Network – A curated community of founders who apply and are admitted based on strict criteria, ensuring every member is a peer worth knowing.Content – Actionable learning content with proven best practices, proprietary methodologies, practical tools, pre-configured templates, and on-demand courseware tailored to scaling professional services firms.Data – Insights based on data to value the firm and guide key financial decisions.Coaching – Personalized support through one-on-one sessions, small-group coaching, and structured mentor-protégé relationships.Events – Impactful weekly virtual sessions, monthly deep-dives, local workshops, and the annual flagship event, The Reunion. All designed for real-time learning and connection.Software – Purpose-built member portal featuring a searchable directory, event calendar, meeting archives, and a business exchange for member-to-member referrals.Collective 54 serves NAICS 54 which includes consulting, IT services, marketing agencies, accounting and finance, legal services, architectural and engineering services, design, and software development firms. With a few hundred members across North America, the community continues to fuel growth and success stories throughout the professional services sector.Ramp is an AI-native finance operations platform used by more than 50,000 businesses. The platform combines corporate cards, expense management, accounts payable automation, travel, procurement, accounting automation, and treasury into a single system. Ramp customers have collectively saved more than 27.5 million hours and close their books 75% faster than they did before adopting the platform. Learn more at ramp.com.

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