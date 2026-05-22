Feinberg Students Launch Inaugural Day of Service Across Chicago

Students gathered on May 3 prior to volunteering across Chicago. Photo by Jose Torres Gr8y Productions

Students from across Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine’s academic programs came together on Sunday, May 3, for the inaugural Feinberg Day of Service — a new student-led initiative centered on volunteerism, community partnership and cross-program connection.

Organized by Feinberg class presidents in collaboration with student senate representatives, the event brought together students from the MD, Physician Assistant, Physical Therapy and Prosthetics and Orthotics programs for coordinated volunteer activities across Chicago.

Centered around the theme “Roots and Renewal,” the Feinberg Day of Service partnered students with several local organizations, including the Chicago Parks Foundation, the Chicago Community Gardeners Association and Chicago Youth Programs. Volunteers participated in projects focused on supporting community spaces and neighborhood initiatives throughout the city.

Students teamed up with community organizations across Chicago for small-group volunteer projects, including supporting urban gardening efforts with the Chicago Community Gardeners Association at New Horizons Garden near Garfield Park. Photo by Jose Torres Gr8y Productions

More than 80 students took part in the day of service. For Annie Tsui, a first-year medical student and class president, one of the most meaningful aspects of the event was seeing students connect across programs and class years while working alongside community partners.

“The goal of the Feinberg Day of Service was to create an opportunity for students across programs and class years to connect with one another while giving back to the Chicago community that gives so much to us every day,” Tsui said.

Annie Tsui, M1 class president, helped organize the inaugural Feinberg Day of Service in collaboration with fellow class representatives and student senate leaders. Photo by Jose Torres Gr8y Productions

Elaine Kappel, a student in Feinberg’s Physical Therapy program, said the experience offered a meaningful way to connect with both the Chicago community and fellow students outside the classroom.

“We were able to strengthen professional bonds and get to know fellow Feinberg students in a casual and fun environment while also supporting important community initiatives,” Kappel said. “The experience reflected the collaborative nature of healthcare and reminded us of the importance of the communities we will serve throughout our careers. It also gave me an opportunity to step away from the pressures of graduate school and focus on the bigger picture.”

Students hope the Feinberg Day of Service will become an annual tradition that continues to strengthen the Feinberg community through volunteerism, collaboration and civic engagement.