2020 Companies Earns Three Comparably Q1 2026 Awards for Workplace Excellence

2020 Companies earns Q1 Comparably Awards 2026 2020 Companies earns Q1 Comparably Awards

2020 Companies won three Q1 2026 Comparably awards for Best Outlook, Women, and Diversity, reinforcing its 35 year legacy of a people-first culture.

When our team members feel supported and valued, they bring that same energy and excellence to every customer interaction.” — Ross Wissner, Chief Operating Officer of 2020 Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2020 Companies , a leading retail sales, experiential marketing, and merchandising agency, is proud to announce it has been recognized with three Q1 2026 awards from Comparably : Best Company Outlook, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity.These recognitions reflect 2020 Companies’ continued commitment to building a workplace where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow. As the company celebrates 35 years of retail excellence, these awards reinforce the connection between strong workplace culture and strong business performance.2020 Companies delivers retail sales, retail sales team training, brand advocacy, experiential marketing, merchandising, product launches, mobile tours, and display installs for some of the world’s most recognized brands across more than 600,000 retail doors nationwide. The company’s people-first culture remains a critical driver of client success, employee retention, and long-term growth.Comparably’s Q1 awards are based on anonymous employee feedback collected over a 12-month period on Comparably.com across 20 core workplace categories. Rankings are determined using a proprietary algorithm that measures sentiment ratings, with additional weight given to participation rates relative to company size. Other companies recognized on these lists include Google, AT&T, PepsiCo, Instacart, and Adobe.These awards add to a strong start for 2026, as 2020 Companies has already been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community, named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers, and earned Great Place To WorkCertification for 2026.Leadership at 2020 Companies continues to prioritize workplace culture because it directly influences performance, innovation, and client outcomes. Investing in employee development, leadership accountability, recognition, work-life balance, and inclusive workplace practices builds stronger teams that achieve measurable outcomes for brands and retail partners. Ross Wissner , Chief Operating Officer of 2020 Companies, shares, “We are in the business of human connection, engaging with thousands of people every day on behalf of the world’s most iconic brands. Because our people are the face of these brands, it is natural that we prioritize their experience and professional growth. When our team members feel supported and valued, they bring that same energy and excellence to every customer interaction."As a national retail sales agency trusted by leading brands, 2020 Companies understands that success starts with its people. Recognition for company outlook, diversity, and support for women reflects the environment the organization continues to build for both current employees and future talent.With continued national recognition across workplace culture, leadership, and employee experience, 2020 Companies remains focused on creating a workplace where people can thrive while helping clients win in retail. Professionals interested in joining an award-winning workplace can learn more about current opportunities by visiting https://www.2020companies.com/careers/ About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency specializing in end‑to‑end consumer engagement. We activate brands at the moments that matter most through meaningful face‑to‑face interactions that influence purchase decisions and build lasting connections. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in‑person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States, Latin America, and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com Follow our story on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.About ComparablyComparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform that provides transparent and anonymous insights into employee experiences. Its quarterly Best Places to Work awards are based on anonymous employee feedback across key workplace categories, including leadership, compensation, career growth, diversity, and overall company outlook. Comparably’s rankings help identify organizations creating strong employee experiences and high-performing workplace cultures.

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